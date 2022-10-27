3 Cozy Wineries Near DC to Visit When It Gets Cold Outside



Chilly fall days are perfect for gathering at wineries. Here are some of our favorite wineries to visit this fall.



Stay Warm in a Cool Tent

Potomac Point Winery | Stafford

Plan ahead to reserve one of Potomac Point’s heated tents. The circular eight-person structures return in November, outfitted with a couch, chairs, a coffee table, throw pillows, rugs, and—very important—a heater. Strings of lights mark the pathway through the tents, amping up the holiday feel. Charcuterie boxes and small plates from the onsite Bistro, mulled wine, and cakes drenched in wine and frosted with wine-infused whipped cream can be delivered to your tent.

Good to know: Rentals are $150 plus a $50-to-$200 food-and-drink minimum. Reservations open 30 days ahead.

Miles from DC: 40. (Map it)

Find a Spot by a Fire

Williams Gap Vineyard | Round Hill

This barn-style Virginia winery offers lots of cozy spaces: a front porch; a covered pavilion; an adults-­only upstairs lounge with leather club chairs and farmhouse tables; and, in cool weather, a tasting room with a stone fireplace. Outside, guests can reserve four-person fire tables for $20 and enjoy a flight of wines with a cheese board or hot panini.

Good to know: Want to host a wine dinner—at a winery? Williams Gap’s in-house chef will prepare a three- or five-course wine-paired meal for your group; $99 a person for three courses, $159 for five.

Miles from DC: 50. (Map it)

Reserve a Fire Pit

Two Twisted Posts Winery | Purcellville

At this Loudoun County winery, you can buy a s’mores kit ($10) and a wine flight ($15) and take a seat at one of ten fire pits; you can also reserve a personal pit for $10 an hour.

Good to know: Don’t Call Me a Cab is a unique blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Chambourcin, Chardonel, and Petit Verdot.

Miles from DC: 56. (Map it)

This article appears in the October 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

