4 Romantic Wineries Around DC You and Your Partner Will Love

Best Winery to Spend the Night

Firefly Cellars | Hamilton

Just a stone’s throw from Firefly Cellars’ jaunty, rust-red tasting barn in Loudoun County is its guest cottage. You’ll have the hot tub, fire pit, and pool (summer only) to yourself. The cottage also has an airy great room and a curved staircase leading to a reading loft. It rents for about $270 a night, though prices vary by date.

Good to know: Kids are not allowed in the tasting barn but are welcome outside.

Miles from DC: 41. (Map it)

Best Winery to Have a Picnic

Pearmund Cellars | Broad Run

Warrenton Picnic Company drapes low tables with sea shells and candles or with sage leaves and rich kilim patterns, to set moods reminiscent of the seaside or a Moroccan tea shop. Graze on charcuterie, cake, s’mores, and other choices. On cold days, you can move your picnic into a see-through pop-up bubble, complete with mugs of hot cocoa. Picnic setups start at $185; wine and food are additional.

Good to know: Pearmund has Virginia’s oldest Chardonnay vineyard.

Miles from DC: 43. (Map it)

Best Winery Picnic With a View

Bluemont Vineyard | Bluemont

The Posey Picnic Co sets the stage at Bluemont, whose sweeping panorama from the edge of the Blue Ridge may be the best view of any winery in the region. Choose a family-friendly or adults-only picnic. Setups start at $175; wine and food additional.

Good to know: See-through igloos are available for colder months.

Miles from DC: 52. (Map it)

Best Winery For the Perfect Date Night

Paradise Springs Winery | Clifton

The closest winery to the Beltway, Virginia’s Paradise Springs is a good choice for an after-work rendezvous. On Thursdays from 4 to 7, book a spot at the Rosé & Raw Bar Experience—fresh oysters and lobster rolls paired with a Provençal-style rosé.

Good to know: Food and wine are priced à la carte—oysters $18 for a half dozen, lobster roll $26, glass of rosé $12.

Miles from DC: 26. (Map it)

This article appears in the October 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

