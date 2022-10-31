Civil Rights Icon Julian Bond’s DC Home Is for Sale

Civil rights leader Julian Bond’s former home is for sale in Chevy Chase DC. The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath Colonial was originally built in 1939, and is on the market for $1,665,000. The home also comes with a finished basement, a patio, and gardens.

Bond, who died in 2015, was one of the founders of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), and went on to serve as the chair of the NAACP. He also co-founded the Southern Poverty Law Center, and served in Georgia’s state legislature.

Bond was also a longtime resident of Chevy Chase DC. He and his wife, Pamela Horowitz, bought the house in 1994, and Horowitz remained in the home until recently. A park bench outside of the Chevy Chase Community Center is dedicated to Bond.

The home is listed by Liz Lavette Shorb of Washington Fine Properties.

Join the conversation!