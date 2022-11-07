9 DC-Themed Gifts Only a Washingtonian Would Appreciate

From the cheeky and quirky, to the novelty and delicious, there’s a DC-themed gift for everyone on your list.

1. A Chocolate Monument

Eight-ounce, five-inch, three-dimensional Capitol Domes come in white, dark, and milk chocolate for $13.95 each, but there are also chocolate Lincoln Memorials, Washington Monuments, White Houses, and more. Available at Chocolate Chocolate on Connecticut Avenue or ChocolateDC.com.

2. A “Gondola Now!” Tee

Inspired by the proposed Rosslyn-to-Georgetown gondola, the “Gondola Now!” merch includes a short- or long-sleeve tee, a sweatshirt, and a tank top. Starting at $20 on Amazon.

3. An RFK Stadium Seat

With the demolition of RFK stadium, Events DC is selling an assortment of stadium seats—and turnstiles, too. $350 to $600 on at StadiumSeatDepot.com.

4. DC-Flag–Themed Pencils

The gold-foil stars on this local stationery company’s pencil set are a nod to the District’s flag. $20 at Appointed.co.

5. A “51” Statehood Hat

A designed-in-DC hat for your pro-statehood friends. (According to a 2016 referendum, 86 percent of DC residents are such). $32 at DistrictofClothing.com.

6. An Old Bay Sweater

An ideal choice for this year’s ugly sweater party. $70 at RouteOneApparel.com.

7. A “202”-Etched Whiskey Glass

Cheers to having the original area code. (There’s wayyy less 771 merch.) $22 at SaltandSundry.com.

8. Mambo Sauce

Plenty of non-Washingtonians enjoy the tangy condiment, too, but the DC-linked (its birthplace is apparently contested) mambo sauce is a treat for local friends. There are several producers, but this made-in-DC version starts at $8.50 at SauceCityOrganicFoods.com.

9. A Neighborhood Map

There are many to choose from, but these incredibly detailed ones by Wild Place Prints are a favorite right now. Starting at $28 at ShopMadeinDC.com.

