9 DC-Themed Gifts Only a Washingtonian Would Appreciate

From the cheeky and quirky, to the novelty and delicious, there’s a DC-themed gift for everyone on your list.
1. A Chocolate Monument
Eight-ounce, five-inch, three-dimensional Capitol Domes come in white, dark, and milk chocolate for $13.95 each, but there are also chocolate Lincoln Memorials, Washington Monuments, White Houses, and more. Available at Chocolate Chocolate on Connecticut Avenue or ChocolateDC.com.
2. A “Gondola Now!” Tee
Inspired by the proposed Rosslyn-to-Georgetown gondola, the “Gondola Now!” merch includes a short- or long-sleeve tee, a sweatshirt, and a tank top. Starting at $20 on Amazon.
3. An RFK Stadium Seat
With the demolition of RFK stadium, Events DC is selling an assortment of stadium seats—and turnstiles, too. $350 to $600 on at StadiumSeatDepot.com.
4. DC-Flag–Themed Pencils
The gold-foil stars on this local stationery company’s pencil set are a nod to the District’s flag. $20 at Appointed.co.
5. A “51” Statehood Hat
A designed-in-DC hat for your pro-statehood friends. (According to a 2016 referendum, 86 percent of DC residents are such). $32 at DistrictofClothing.com.
6. An Old Bay Sweater
An ideal choice for this year’s ugly sweater party. $70 at RouteOneApparel.com.
7. A “202”-Etched Whiskey Glass
Cheers to having the original area code. (There’s wayyy less 771 merch.) $22 at SaltandSundry.com.
8. Mambo Sauce
Plenty of non-Washingtonians enjoy the tangy condiment, too, but the DC-linked (its birthplace is apparently contested) mambo sauce is a treat for local friends. There are several producers, but this made-in-DC version starts at $8.50 at SauceCityOrganicFoods.com.
9. A Neighborhood Map
There are many to choose from, but these incredibly detailed ones by Wild Place Prints are a favorite right now. Starting at $28 at ShopMadeinDC.com.