15 Great Gift Ideas for a New Girlfriend or Boyfriend

While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend.

It’s early in the relationship, but the holidays are coming. It’s tricky to find the right gift for a new girlfriend or boyfriend—something chic and thoughtful, but not too serious or grand. Here are a few foolproof gift ideas to help you navigate the holidays while in that are-we-there-yet-or-aren’t-we, new relationship territory.

A Rare Plant

Is your significant other a proud plant mama or papa? You can’t go wrong adding to their collection. The “Rare Finds” section of Little Leaf’s website is a great place to start, with options ranging from $14 to $700. This Whalefin Snake Plant, for example, looks cool and is easy to care for. $32 at Little Leaf.

A Stanley Thermos

First there were Tervis Tumblers, then there were Yeti cups, now there are these—the latest “it” travel cup. And yes, we know, Stanley is an old brand, but who doesn’t love a vintage comeback too? (We don’t make the rules, we just get sucked into the Instagram ads.) It holds 40 ounces because, you know, 24 and 30 weren’t enough for the hydration-obsessed generation—and comes in a bunch of colors. $40 on Amazon.com.

Bike Chain Bottle Opener

If biking and beer drinking are among your significant other’s interests, this bike-chain bottle opener is a cute, handy gift that’s equally practical and fun—plus, it’s proof you’re paying attention. $28 at ShopMadeinDC.com.

A Match Bottle

For the astrology fan: A moon-phase match bottle filled with fancy matches—a major upgrade from the plain old box. Pair it with a pretty candle in a scent they’ll love. $28 at Salt and Sundry.

A Fancy Headband

These are about as fancy as headbands get. They’re bold and bejeweled and completely chic while also being easily identifiable and very pricey—add it all up, and they’re a bit of a status symbol. While a relative splurge, they’re not “heavy” as far as gift-gifting goes (i.e., they’re not jewelry.) Plus, they come in a bunch of colors and designs, making choosing the right one for your new girlfriend proof that you’re thoughtful, too. The velvet and bedazzled versions of the Lele Sadoughi hair accessories start around $65 and go up to over $200.

A Personalized Leather Catchall

These little nightstand accessories are so practical, and also super cute. And maybe, maybe, if you’re both spending a lot of time at your place, you could suggest your S.O. use it there. Think of this as the step before giving someone a key or their own drawer. Starting at $49 at MarkandGraham.com.

A Paloma Cocktail Kit

Cheers to you two! Your relationship is having a moment, and palomas are, too. Toast to the beginning of something special with this made-in-DC cocktail kit. Tip: Spring for a bottle of your significant other’s liquor of choice so he or she will have all the ingredients they need to craft a cocktail. Palomas not their thing? Proper Topper sells kits for all kinds of cocktails—bonus points for knowing their favorite. $28 at ProperTopper.com.

A Fancy Spot For The Fresh Flowers You’ll Bring

For a heftier budget with a still-new gifting vibe, this adorable trio of vases from Tiffany & Co. promises you’ll keep the fresh flowers coming, with a cuter-than-ever place to put them. Hint: These are mini vases, so no large bouquets necessary—a couple of grocery-store buds will be plenty to say “I thought of you.” $250 at Tiffany.com.

A Cheesy Duo

Ideal for your cheese-loving bae who loves to cook and/or entertain, Cheese, Sex, Death: A Bible for the Cheese Obsessed has, among recipes and other things, an outline for the “perfect cheese plate formula,” plus beverage pairings, including “wine, beer, spirits, and non-alcoholic drinks.” Pair it with a cool new cheese board, like this $32 one from Salt and Sundry, for a more complete gift. $30 at Bold Fork Books.

A Cozy Blanket

Do you spend a lot of time cuddled on the couch watching Netflix? Treat your new girlfriend or boyfriend to a luxe throw, like this oversized ribbed one that’s big enough for two. Make it a date-night theme by having movie and take-out suggestions ready to go with it. $99 at Parachute.

French Bulldog Salt and Pepper Shakers

While it’s definitely not time to get an actual pup together, you can surprise your Frenchie-obsessed boyfriend or girlfriend with these very cute salt-and-pepper shakers. $65 at Jonathan Adler.

An Assortment of Hot Sauces

Spice it up! We love a sample pack of hot sauces for a new beau who likes to bring the heat. A set of five is $17 at ShopMadeinDC.com.

A Treat For the Eyes

… in the most literal sense! This eye massager (with heat!) seems like a real wildcard, but there is a reason it has a 4.5-star rating with more than 15,000 reviews. For the stressed out, the sleepless, the haver of strained and otherwise sore eyes, it’s a gem. $70 at Amazon.com.

Cashmere Gloves

Baby, it’s (getting) cold outside. Phone-friendly winter gloves are another thoughtful, practical gift—and the fact that these by Amicale are 100-percent cashmere make them a little luxurious, too. Available in four colors, and $50 at Tuckernuck and Tuckernuck.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 9:30 Club (@930club)

Tickets to a Show

Experiential gifts are always a good idea, and what better way to say you love spending time together than treating your S.O. to a pair of tickets to a show you know they’ll want to see? The trick: Choose a show that’s scheduled for the near-er future so you aren’t inadvertently making plans for a timeline that feels awkwardly far in advance. Tickets to 9:30 Club shows, for example, start at $20 a pop.

Join the conversation!