The latest immersive experience headed to DC has an added twist: cocktails. “The Alice,” which is based on the whimsical world of Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland, will run from February 1st through April 30th at Dupont Circle nightclub Saint Yves.

The space will be transformed into a trippy tea party that you can explore during a 90 minute session filled with “riddles and challenges.” The $47 ticket includes two teapot cocktails (which you apparently make yourself), plus the chance to paint roses, play croquet, and polish off an “Eat Me” cookie. The show has run in several cities, including New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Sydney, and Melbourne.

Regular sessions are open only for those 21 and older, but there will be separate family-friendly windows.

The Alice at Saint Yves, 1220 Connecticut Ave., NW.