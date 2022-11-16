Some DC Bars Will Stay Open Until 4 AM the Night Before Thanksgiving

For those out of the loop, the night before Thanksgiving has garnered a reputation as one of the busiest bar nights as hometown friends reconnect before the holiday weekend. This year, DC’s Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration will allow over 200 bars to serve drinks until 4 AM on “Drinksgiving,” in addition FIFA World Cup-related extensions that begin on November 20.

Several businesses will offer extended happy hours, music, beverage specials, and themed Thanksgiving drinks. Capitol Hill sandwich shop Fight Club will host a pre-Thanksgiving party until 1 AM featuring all-night happy hour, trivia, and a live DJ. Midlands Beer Garden in Petworth will have $5 beer specials and happy hour running until midnight. Hawthorne on U Street will also be dealing $6.50 rail drinks and $5 beers from 9 PM till close while a DJ spins tracks. Michele’s in the Eaton Hotel will host a throwback 2000s party with beer and shot combos and tunes from Y2K.

Extended hours for Thanksgiving Eve and World Cup means some sports bars and beer gardens are picking between the two events. Biergarten Haus in Northeast–which will open at 8 AM on Thanksgiving–has decided to switch out late-night steins for early morning mimosas and Irish coffee this year.

It’s important to remember that just because bars have permission to remain open until 4 AM, not everyone will be serving booze through the break of dawn. Call bars in advance to ensure they will keep doors open late (or in this case, early). Here’s the list of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants that are allowed to serve drinks until 4 AM on Drinksgiving.