Home Decor Deals for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday Around DC

Anyone need some last-minute finds to spruce up your home for the holidays? These DC-area home decor stores are offering holiday sales for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday—on November 25 and 26, respectively.

Joybird

1328 14th St. NW

The Logan Circle showroom will offer 40- to 45-percent off its items on Black Friday, when it’s open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Online, sales ranges between 35- and 45-percent off. Joybird pieces include living room, dining room, bedroom, home office, and outdoor furniture and decor.

Random Harvest

1313 Wisconsin Ave. NW; 814 King St., Alexandria; 7766 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda

Black Friday deals have already started at all Random Harvest locations and will continue through November 27—everything is 10-percent off, except custom upholstery.

Jean Pierre Antiques

2601 P St. NW

While this Georgetown antique store doesn’t have a set percentage discount for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, it will offer sales on items throughout the store on Friday and Saturday.

Sanabria & Co.’s The Shop

409 East Capitol St. SE

For Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, The Shop is featuring a 20-percent off sale. The Capitol Hill home decor shop opened last December, and will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday this weekend.

A New View

20706 Weller’s Corner Sq., Ashburn

For Small Business Saturday, this Ashburn home decor and furniture spot is offering three deals: When you spend $100, you save $10; when you spend $200, you save $20; and when you spend $300, you save $35. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Salt & Sundry

1309 5th St. NE; 1625 14th St. NW

For Small Business Saturday, Salt & Sundry will offer 15-percent off purchases of $150 or more. If you’re shopping for presents, it’s also released a Holiday Gift Guide.