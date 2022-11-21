Ryan Zimmerman Has Dropped the Price on His Great Falls Estate

An aerial view of Zimmerman's previous home in Great Falls. Photo courtesy of Blue Sky Media.
Attention, bargain shoppers—Black Friday has started early. You can now buy
Ryan Zimmerman’s Great Falls estate for the discounted price of… $7.495 million.
That’s right, the former Nationals player dropped the price on his 13,232-square-foot home by $400,000. The house, listed by TTR Sotheby’s,
initially went on the market in August for $7.9 million. Zimmerman originally purchased it in 2012 for $3.9 million.
Inside, you’ll find six bedrooms, seven full baths, and three half-baths, as well as a wine cellar, game room, home theater with stadium seating, a gym, and a sauna. Elsewhere on the five-acre property: a saltwater infinity pool, a koi pond, a hot tub, a cabana with an outdoor kitchen and fireplace, a three-car garage, English-style gardens, and a playhouse that appeared on the TLC show “Charmed Playhouses.”
Don’t feel too bad about Zimmerman having to slash the price, though: The family has since decamped to
a $11 million McLean home.
One of the home’s living rooms is lined with French doors overlooking the estate’s terrace, water fountain, and gardens. Photo courtesy of Peter Papoulakos Photography.
Inside, an open-concept floor plan joins together a chef’s kitchen, anchored by a marble island, a sun-drenched breakfast nook, and a large family room featuring a gas fireplace. Photo courtesy of Peter Papoulakos Photography.
The breakfast nook. Photo courtesy of Peter Papoulakos Photography.
The primary bedroom suite comes with garden views, a gas fireplace, a private patio, as well as a bathroom with two dressing rooms, a walk-in shower, and soaking tub. Photo courtesy of Peter Papoulakos Photography.
One of the primary bedroom’s two dressing rooms. Photo courtesy of Peter Papoulakos Photography.
The primary bathroom’s soaking tub. Photo courtesy of Peter Papoulakos Photography.
The home’s many resort-style amenities include this game room on the lower level, as well as a gym with steam room, a theater with stadium seating, and a fully-equipped bar and wine cellar. Photo courtesy of Peter Papoulakos Photography.
Fully-equipped bar. Photo courtesy of Peter Papoulakos Photography.
Theater with stadium seating. Photo courtesy of Peter Papoulakos Photography.
The wine cellar. Photo courtesy of Peter Papoulakos Photography.
The in-home gym with steam room. Photo courtesy of Peter Papoulakos Photography.
Clearly designed for extravagant entertaining, a pool house and large cabana—equipped with an outdoor bar, kitchen, and seating area with fireplace—accompany a saltwater infinity pool, hot tub, and koi pond. Photo courtesy of Peter Papoulakos Photography.
The five-acre property boasts an English Garden, several water features, as well as this two-story playhouse that was included on the TLC show Charmed Playhouses. Photo courtesy of Peter Papoulakos Photography.
The English garden. Photo courtesy of Peter Papoulakos Photography.
One of several water features. Photo courtesy of Peter Papoulakos Photography.
Join the conversation!
Share
Home & Features Editor
Mimi Montgomery joined
Washingtonian in 2018. She’s written for The Washington Post, Garden & Gun, Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Del Ray.