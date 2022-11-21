Ryan Zimmerman Has Dropped the Price on His Great Falls Estate

Attention, bargain shoppers—Black Friday has started early. You can now buy Ryan Zimmerman’s Great Falls estate for the discounted price of…$7.495 million.

That’s right, the former Nationals player dropped the price on his 13,232-square-foot home by $400,000. The house, listed by TTR Sotheby’s, initially went on the market in August for $7.9 million. Zimmerman originally purchased it in 2012 for $3.9 million.

Inside, you’ll find six bedrooms, seven full baths, and three half-baths, as well as a wine cellar, game room, home theater with stadium seating, a gym, and a sauna. Elsewhere on the five-acre property: a saltwater infinity pool, a koi pond, a hot tub, a cabana with an outdoor kitchen and fireplace, a three-car garage, English-style gardens, and a playhouse that appeared on the TLC show “Charmed Playhouses.”

Don’t feel too bad about Zimmerman having to slash the price, though: The family has since decamped to a $11 million McLean home.

Join the conversation!