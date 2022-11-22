7 Gifts We’re Shopping for on Black Friday

Retailers have been promoting Black Friday deals for weeks, but in just a couple of days, Black Friday will officially be here. Whether you’re looking for gift inspo for a loved one, or a gift to snag for yourself, we asked Washingtonian editors and contributors what they’re eyeing this Black Friday.

New Boots

“After a noble tour spanning my high school, college, and post-grad years, it is time to retire my tall chestnut Uggs,” says lifestyle editor Daniella Byck. “I’ll be swapping them out for these classic ultra-mini Ugg boots, which are basically slippers I can wear outside.”

Cool Earbuds

Caroline Frentz, Washingtonian’s social media producer, says she’ll be shopping for these pink Beats Studio noise-canceling Bluetooth earbuds that are already $50 off at Target. They’re “very trendy,” says Frentz. “TikTok made me buy!”

A Kitchen/Bar Cart Accessory

TBD whether or not these will pop up on a Black Friday sale, but Washingtonian food editor Anna Spiegel says she’ll be checking the deals for the mulling spices and hammered mulling spice ball set at Williams Sonoma. “I love these,” says Spiegel, “And I need a new one since someone stole my mulling ball!”

New Luggage

“I’m in the market for a travel backpack,” says senior editor Andrew Beaujon, “something tough that could replace a roll-aboard suitcase for a quick trip. I’ll be looking for deals on the Goruck GR-2 (made in the US by a veteran-owned company) and the Tortuga Outbreaker (which looks pretty great).”

A New Washing Machine

While photographer Evy Mages calls the potential purchase “boring,” appliances are a popular item on Black Friday, when people planning a bigger purchase hope the timing will score them a great deal. This year Mages says she’s looking for a stackable 24-inch washing machine, and is watching to see if GE’s high-efficiency stackable front-loading one at Home Depot (currently $200 off), goes on an even better sale there or anywhere else.

Tech for Hobbies

Photo editor Deja Nycole Ross says her “Black Friday watch” includes two sites: Adorama.com for photography equipment for her, and Transparent for speakers for her musician and music-tech/coding expert brother.

New Sneakers

Editorial fellow Katie Kenny says this Black Friday she’ll be shopping for hiking boots and trail runners, like this pair of Sense Ride 4 trail running shoes, in blue.

