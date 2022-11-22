News & Politics

Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This Past September

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s monthly roundup.

Written by
| Published on
Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This Past September
An Evening With Hilarity for Charity at the Zuccari family residence in McLean | September 13. Philanthropist Sepe Zuccari, Hamilton Insurance’s Jason Zuccari, and Hilarity for Charity cofounders Lauren Miller Rogen and Seth Rogen.
Opening of “Mexican Geniuses: A Frida & Diego Immersive Experience” at 1900 W Place, Northeast | September 8

Cecilia Barbara Morfín; Mexican ambassador to the US Esteban Moctezuma; Brain Hunter CEO Bernardo Noval; and Fever project manager Emma Shaffer.

 

American Academy of Achievement’s 54th annual Banquet of the Golden Plate dinner and awards ceremony at the National Portrait Gallery | September 12

ACLU executive director Anthony Romero, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, and former Secretary of Transportation and Labor Elaine Chao.
Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke, Academy of Achievement director Catherine B. Reynolds, and musician Jimmy Page.
Former poet laureate of the United States Tracy K. Smith, United Therapeutics founder and chairwoman Martine Rothblatt, and Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix.

 

An Evening With Hilarity for Charity at the Zuccari family residence in McLean | September 13

Sara Zuccari, hockey star T.J. Oshie, and philanthropist Lisa Zuccari.

 

National Gallery of Art reception for “The Double: Identity and Difference in Art Since 1900” and “The Woman in White: Joanna Hiffernan and James McNeill Whistler” | September 22

National Gallery of Art director Kaywin Feldman and WETA president and CEO Sharon Percy Rockefeller.
NGA curator Molly Donovan, musician Hahn Rowe, artist Janine Antoni, and NGA curator Lynne Cooke.

 

Reception at La Résidence de France celebrating Wine and the White House: A History by Fred Ryan | October 3

Fox News anchor Bret Baier, Children’s National Foundation board chair Amy Baier, and Washington Post publisher and CEO Fred Ryan.

 

Fall Ball for the Mall at the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC | October 4

The Trust for the National Mall’s Catherine Townsend, the National Park Service’s Jeffrey Reinbold, Wells Fargo’s Georgette “Gigi” Dixon, and Humana’s Bruce Broussard.

 

2022 Wolf Trap Ball at the Filene Center | September 23

Wolf Trap Foundation’s Arvind Manocha and Daniel A. D’Aniello.
Wolf Trap Ball co-chairs Sudhakar and Alka Kesavan (left) with Kate and Kevin Robbins.

 

March on Washington Film Festival opening-night gala at Union Market Dock 5 | September 28

Actor Jeffrey Wright and March on Washington Film Festival artistic director Isisara Bey.
Diversified Search Group’s Denielle Pemberton-Heard, Edens CEO Jodie McLean, Walmart’s Bruce Harris, Goldman Sachs’s Joyce Brayboy, and March on Washington Film Festival founder and chairman Robert Raben.
Amazon’s Steve Hartell, Wells Fargo’s Sanders Adu, and Yelberton Watkins, chief of staff for House majority whip James Clyburn.

This article appears in the November 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

