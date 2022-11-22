Party photographer Dan Swartz’s diary of bashes, benefits, and galas.
Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This Past September
Opening of “Mexican Geniuses: A Frida & Diego Immersive Experience” at 1900 W Place, Northeast | September 8
American Academy of Achievement’s 54th annual Banquet of the Golden Plate dinner and awards ceremony at the National Portrait Gallery | September 12
An Evening With Hilarity for Charity at the Zuccari family residence in McLean | September 13
National Gallery of Art reception for “The Double: Identity and Difference in Art Since 1900” and “The Woman in White: Joanna Hiffernan and James McNeill Whistler” | September 22
Reception at La Résidence de France celebrating Wine and the White House: A History by Fred Ryan | October 3
Fall Ball for the Mall at the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC | October 4
2022 Wolf Trap Ball at the Filene Center | September 23
March on Washington Film Festival opening-night gala at Union Market Dock 5 | September 28
