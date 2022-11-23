“Sexy Fall Pizza Party” Was the Theme of This October Wedding

Weddings

Bottomless mimosas at a snow-day party in Shaw brought Kallie and Sean together. They went to Ghibellina on 14th Street for their first date, where they discovered their new favorite cocktail, a rye-whiskey concoction known as a Lion’s Tail. They went back every week for the same pizza and salad, and five and a half years later, they chose that same drink—renamed the Marley’s Tail for their dog—as the signature cocktail at their “sexy fall pizza party” wedding.

The reception menu naturally included a pizza buffet—a low-key element that Kallie says felt fun and reflective of the pair. The “little bit of everything” color palette in the venue’s rustic barn included shades of pink, purple, and rust, plus black and gold—and Kallie says they “went big” on florals, with a variety of colors and textures for an aesthetic that felt “luxurious yet inviting and warm.” Marley was featured on Sean’s pocket square and served as the “dog of honor,” passing away just a few days later. “She knew she needed to be there to see her mom and dad get married,” says Kallie. “I’ll never forget that beautiful moment.” In lieu of favors, the couple honored their guests with donations to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute and the Humane Rescue Alliance.

The Details

Planning and design: Jane Kestner of Cheers Darling EventsFlorist: Holly Heider Chapple FlowersInvitations: Bare Ink CompanyCaterer: Timber PizzaHair and makeup: JKW BeautyBride’s attire: Alexandra GreccoBridesmaids’ attire: Revolve, Anthropologie, Show Me Your MumuGroom’s attire: 9Tailors (Boston) • Music: DJ Mark MaskellTransportation: Chariots for Hire

This wedding originally appeared in the June 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

