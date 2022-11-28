This $19.5 Million Estate Is DC’s Most Expensive Listing Right Now

Real Estate

DC’s most expensive listing at the moment comes with some history: Until 2019, this $19.5 million, Mediterranean-style estate for sale in AU Park housed the Swedish ambassadors to the U.S. The property is for sale by the Swedish government, which purchased it in the 1950s. It was built in 1925 for David Lawrence, who founded the publication U.S. News World & Report.

The property sits on 6.7 acres—a huge swath of space to find in the city—and the 11,212-square-foot home has seven bedrooms, six full baths, and three-and-a-half powder rooms. As is expected of an ambassador’s residence, it also comes with areas built for entertaining, including a ballroom and a commercial-grade kitchen, as well as a formal library and a tennis court.

The home is listed by TJ Morton and Cara Pearlman of Compass.

