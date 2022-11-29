Our Favorite Outfits From Howard’s Homecoming

Home & Style

Howard University recently hosted its first in-person homecoming in three years, and as usual, students and alums paid homage to the school’s rich culture by showing up in their best outfits. Two events in particular tend to attract the most memorable dressers: the fashion show and Yardfest. We headed to both in order to check out the diverse styles of the moment.

Dalyn Turner
Cameron Harris. “Everything I am wearing right now is thrifted. My aesthetic is all over the place: I love mixing things that don’t seem to go together, but I make them go together.”
Chastity Clarke
Kennedy McGuire. “Homecoming is a time when you get to show off your creativity. This is the time you would show off that fit you wouldn’t necessarily wear to class.”
Jaelen Clyburn
Joshua Jackson. “During the fall, the weather is so dull, so I think it’s important to show color in outfits—something that isn’t the regular neutral colors people tend to gravitate towards during the season.”
Esther Julien

Asia Alexander
Asia Alexander