Howard University recently hosted its first in-person homecoming in three years, and as usual, students and alums paid homage to the school’s rich culture by showing up in their best outfits. Two events in particular tend to attract the most memorable dressers: the fashion show and Yardfest. We headed to both in order to check out the diverse styles of the moment.
Our Favorite Outfits From Howard’s Homecoming
After a three-year break, students dressed to impress.
This article appears in the December 2022 issue of Washingtonian.
