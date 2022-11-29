Where to Take Photos With Santa This Year

Choose from a variety of options for family photos with Santa this year.

Pictures with Santa at Congressional Plaza

1626 East Jefferson St., Rockville

Tickets are $5 in advance and $8 walk-up to meet Santa at Congressional Plaza. Pet photos will be available on Sunday from 2 to 4 PM. December 3 and 4, 12 to 4 PM

Arundel Mills

7000 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover

Santa is coming to Arundel Mills for photos with the family. When you book online in advance, you’ll receive a phone call from Santa. Now through December 24, Times vary

Ellsworth Place

8661 Colesville Road, Silver Spring

Santa and his elves will be on the second level at the Fenton Street entrance, and photo packages start at $24.99. Now through December 24, Times vary

Enchant DC

1500 South Capitol St., SE

Enchant DC has transformed Nationals Park into a holiday light maze and village, complete with ice skating, holiday shopping, and Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Either take your own photo, or select from photo packages with a professional photographer. General admission tickets include access to the maze and Santa in the Village and start at $35 for adults and $23 for children. Now through January 1, Times vary

Fair Oaks Mall

11750 Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax

Though walk-in appointments are available, you can reserve your spot to take a photo with Santa here. Photo packages start at $39.99. On Sunday, December 4, a sensory-friendly Santa will be stationed at Grant Court from 9 to 10:30 AM. Reservations are encouraged. On December 11, from 7:30 to 9 PM, guests can bring their furry friends to meet Santa for Santa Paws. Now through December 24, times vary.

Fashion Centre at Pentagon City

1100 S. Hayes St., Arlington

Reserve a time to meet Santa, and either choose your photo package when you make your reservation, or decide later. Photo packages begin at $39.99. Now through December 24, Monday through Saturday 10 AM to 8 PM, Sunday 12 PM to 6 PM.

Gaylord National

201 Waterfront St., National Harbor

Photos with Santa must be reserved in advance, and packages range from $35 to $108, including frames, ornaments, and digital copies. Now through December 24, times vary.

Mall at Prince George’s

3500 East-West Hwy., Hyattsville

The Santa Special is $39, with family portrait add-ons available. On Mondays, guests can bring their pets for pictures with the whole family. Now through December 24, times vary.

Manassas Mall

8300 Sudley Road, Manassas

No appointments necessary, visit Santa for a photo at Manassas Mall. Santa portraits begin at $21.99 with one photograph. Now through December 24, Monday through Saturday 11 AM to 7 PM, and Sunday 11 AM to 6 PM.

Mosaic District

2910 District Ave., Fairfax

Santa will visit the Target Atrium this season for photos. Now through December 24, times vary.

Potomac Mills Mall

2700 Potomac Mills Circle, Woodbridge

Photos with Santa start at $39.99 at Potomac Mills this holiday season. You can reserve your spot here. Now through December 24, times vary.

Tysons Corner

1961 Chain Bridge Road, Tysons

While visits with Santa at Fashion Court are free, you can select from three photo packages for purchase. Now through December 24, times vary.

Tysons Galleria

2001 International Dr., McLean

Enter on Level 1 near Sweetgreen to meet Santa. You can reserve a spot for a sensory-friendly experience with Santa on December 4, from 9 to 10 AM. Now through December 24, times vary.

Westfield Montgomery Mall

7101 Democracy Blvd., Bethesda

Booking in advance to see Santa is recommended at Westfield Montgomery. Choose from photo options beginning at $39.99. Now through December 24, times vary.