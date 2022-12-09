Where to Eat on Christmas Day Around DC

Where can you find a festive brunch or dinner on Christmas Day in DC? Though many restaurants are closed, there are still a bunch of good options—whether you’re looking for a luxe hotel buffet, breakfast with Santa, or somewhere casual to cheers friends and family. Plus, a few are offering take-home packages for a family feast at home.

Brunch

Seasons

2800 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

The Georgetown Four Seasons hotel serves an elegant buffet brunch that includes a chef’s station with omelets and pancakes, a raw bar heaped with ceviche and oysters, a roast beef carvery, a crepe station, and the famous “dessert room.” Reservations are available from 11 AM to 2 PM on Sunday, December 25. $125 per person, add on $30 for bottomless mimosas.

Blue Duck Tavern

1201 24th St., NW

The airy New American restaurant in West End offers an a la carte breakfast on Christmas Day from 6:30 AM to 10 AM, followed by a special holiday feast from noon to 8 PM. A three-course prix-fixe menu includes festive dishes like roasted chestnut soup with foie gras panna cotta, roasted prime rib, crab cakes, and dark chocolate black forest cake. The ticketed holiday menu is priced at $155 per person for adults, and $55 for children from six to twelve. Children under six eat free.

The Willard Intercontinental

1401 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

Christmas brunch at the historic hotel near the White House features treats like pancakes, waffles, and risotto made in a parmesan wheel—plus a dessert display with cherries jubilee flambe. During brunch from 11 AM to 4 PM, families have the opportunity to greet and take a few pics with Santa. $125 per adult (includes bottomless mimosas, bellinis, and bloody marys) and $55 per child; guests under five dine free.

Fairmont’s Pancakes and Pajamas with Santa

2401 M St., NW

Guests are encouraged to wear their pajamas to Christmas-day brunch in the Colonnade. The first seating begins at 11 AM and the second seating begins at 2:30 PM. Both include a pancake and waffle station, carving station, and charcuterie and bread display. A whimsical dessert buffet stars a strawberry Christmas tree and milk chocolate yule log. $159 per person, $59 per child 12 and under, and free for children under five.

Michele’s

1201 K St., NW

Chef Matt Baker’s downtown restaurant offers a special Christmas Day brunch service from 11 AM to 5 PM with classics like steak and eggs, and some new holiday-themed dishes.

Yardbird

901 New York Ave., NW

As part of their “Nine Days of Brunch,” Yardbird is serving a variety of options including lemon meringue pie pancakes, chicken and waffles, and shrimp and grits from 10 AM to 4 PM on Christmas Day.

Ambar

523 8th St., SE; 2901 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

The Capital Hill location will serve brunch from 10 AM to 3:30 PM on Christmas, while the Clarendon location will be open from 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM. Both menus feature an all-you-eat array of mezze, soups, salads, sandwiches, pastries, and sweets. Favorites on the menu include a strawberry waffle with Nutella, shrimp omelet, and prosciutto Benedict. $34.99 per person at Ambar DC; $42.99 per person at Ambar Clarendon.

Farmers Restaurant Group

Multiple locations in DC, MD, and VA

Founding Farmers Reston Station, Founding Farmers Tysons, Farmers & Distillers, and Farmers Fishers Bakers are serving a bountiful Christmas day buffet from 9 AM to 8 PM. Founding Farmers DC and MoCo’s Founding Farmers will offer breakfast a la carte from 9 AM to 12 PM, and their regular lunch and dinner menus from 11 AM to 8 PM.

Dinner and Takeout

Teddy & the Bully Bar

1200 19th St., NW

On Christmas, ten percent of sales at the new American restaurant near Dupont Circle will go to local charity Martha’s Table. A dine-in buffet includes all-you-can-eat carving stations with Colorado lamb chops and Atlantic salmon. A takeout at-home menu includes farm roasted turkey and wild salmon with pumpkin cheesecake for dessert. Dine-in $72 per person and $32 for children under 12; Take home packages are available for 1-10 people, and pickup is on Christmas Day.

Ada’s on the River

3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria

Christmas Day dinner in Old Town is a classy affair with petite filet mignon and white cheddar mac and cheese for kids, and seared scallops or wood fired prime rib for adults. A crowd-pleaser over all: chocolate hazelnut cheesecake for dessert. $29 per child, and $69 per adult.

Mia’s Italian Kitchen

100 King St., Alexandria

Christmas dinner at Mia’s in Alexandria channels Italian-American cooking tradutions in dishes like shrimp fra diavola bruschetta, veal chop parmigiana, and torta della nonna, an Italian tart with pine nut streusel and orange zest. $49 per person.

Vola’s Dockside Grill

101 North Union St., Old Town Waterfront, Alexandria

From 11:30 AM to 9 PM, Vola’s will offer a three-course menu with a starter, entree, and dessert. Options include grilled octopus with romesco sauce, roasted prime rib, and panettone bread pudding with pistachio-banana butterscotch sauce. $49 per person.

Lyle’s

1731 New Hampshire Ave., NW

The Dupont restaurant will serve Christmas dinner from 5 PM to 10 PM with grazing plates and entrees like glazed ham or roasted chicken—plus a yule log with cherry cream for dessert. $55 per person.

Smokecraft Modern Barbecue

1051 N Highland St., Arlington

The Arlington barbecue joint is offering build-your-own Christmas dinners to pick up in advance of the holiday, though the restaurant will be closed for dining in. Popular dishes include smoked prime rib, smoked whole duck, and bourbon sweet mashed potatoes. Pre-order by Tuesday, December 20th and select pickup for either Friday, December 23 or Saturday, December 24.

Bar Ivy

3033 Wilson Blvd., Suite 115R, Arlington

The Clarendon eatery is closed for dining on Christmas day, but offers an eight-course family feast to-go. Dishes include sassafras and maple-glazed ham, truffled mac and cheese, and pineapple-spiced rum cake. Packages can be pre-ordered until Wednesday, December 21, with pickup on Friday and Saturday, December 23 and 24. $225 package feeds 4 to 6 people.

Nobu DC

2525 M St., NW

The West End sushi restaurant is open on Christmas day with a full regular menu of hot and cold Japanese dishes, sushi, and splurges like A5 wagyu. The high-end Japanese chain is also offering two holiday packages available for pre-order, along with bottled cocktails. To-go packages serve two for $275 and orders can be placed via Tock.