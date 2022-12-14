Contents
Washingtonian By the Numbers
TOTAL HOURS READERS SPENT ON OUR SITE THIS YEAR
315,777
NUMBER OF STORIES PUBLISHED IN 2022
1,983
NUMBER OF VISITORS TO OUR SITE THIS YEAR
14,991,590
Top Sold Issue of 2022
TOP-READ NEWSLETTER
READERS’ FAVORITE TOPICS IN 2022
Food, Things to Do, and News & Politics
Top Stories
No. 2
Food Favorites
Top Brunch Story
Top New Restaurant Story
Top Things To Do
Top Edition of our Things To Do Newsletter
Top Read Feature Stories
No. 1
Social Standouts
Top Reels of the Year
1. A Taylor Swift-Inspired Christmas Bar Is Sparkling in Navy Yard
2. 12 Best Apple Picking Places Near DC
3. Why Is Everyone Obsessed With DC’s First Wegmans?
Top TikTok Moments
1. Lizzo Visits the Library of Congress Flute Collection
@washingtonianmag “It’s about damn time” someone played that flute! 🎶 @lizzo visited the Library of Congress flute collection and played James Madison’s 200-year-old crystal flute. #washingtondc #libraryofcongress #lizzo #flute #dctiktok #dc ♬ original sound – Washingtonian
2. Mormon Temple in DC Can Be Toured for First Time in 50 Years
@washingtonianmag Public tours start April 28. #washingtondc #dmv #thingstodo ♬ New Home Austin Farwell – Austin Farwell
3. A Facebook Group Is Helping DC Women Dig Up Dirt on Potential Dates
@washingtonianmag OK, what are your biggest red flags? 🚩🚩🚩 #washingtondc #dctiktok #dc #dmv #dcdating #dating ♬ original sound – Washingtonian
Top Instagram Posts
1. Cherry Blossom Tidal Basin Photo
2. José Andrés Heads to Poland to Help Struggling Ukrainians
3. Confirmed: Maryland Drivers Are Worse Than Virginia Drivers
Top Viral Tweets
1. Anti-Abortion Clinic Protests Are Getting Bigger and More Aggressive
Anti-abortion clinic protests are getting bigger and more aggressive, and they will likely get worse with Roe overturned.
We spoke to regional volunteer clinic escorts, clinic staffers, and abortion doulas about the trend.https://t.co/FqOHsIYL2T
— Washingtonian (@washingtonian) June 24, 2022
2. Say Goodbye to Turning Right on Red in DC
Peace out right on red ✌️https://t.co/I5NZxJAgF5
— Washingtonian (@washingtonian) September 19, 2022
3. Dear Dan Snyder: I Quit
Dear Diary, I have broken up with my longtime football team. https://t.co/ME6g4B7gxe
— Washingtonian (@washingtonian) September 8, 2022