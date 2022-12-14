Washingtonian Wrapped: A Look Back at 2022

Your favorite stories, Washingtonian moments and more from the past year.

Contents
  1. Washingtonian By the Numbers
  2. Top Stories
  3. Food Favorites
  4. Top Things To Do
  5. Top Read Feature Stories
  6. Social Standouts

Washingtonian By the Numbers

TOTAL HOURS READERS SPENT ON OUR SITE THIS YEAR

315,777

NUMBER OF STORIES PUBLISHED IN 2022

1,983

NUMBER OF VISITORS TO OUR SITE THIS YEAR

14,991,590

Top Sold Issue of 2022

May: Fantastic Foodie Getaways

TOP-READ NEWSLETTER

Best Brunches

READERS’ FAVORITE TOPICS IN 2022

Food, Things to Do, and News & Politics


Top Stories

No. 1

The US Tried Permanent Daylight Saving Time in the ’70s. People Hated It

No. 2

Javanka in Exile

No. 3

This $800K House in Fairfax Will Go Quickly. It Comes With a Person in the Basement.

No. 4

DC’s 500 Most Influential People

No. 5

A Real Estate Nightmare on Foxhall Road

No. 6

The Pro-Trucker-Convoy Rally Is Another Failure for Far-Right Demonstrators in DC


Food Favorites

No. 1

Michelin Adds 16 New Restaurants to Its DC Dining Guide

No. 2

11 New and Newly Reopened Rooftop Bars for Summer Fun in DC

No. 3

These Are the Top 25 New Restaurants Around DC

Top Brunch Story

7 New Breakfast and Brunch Spots to Try Around DC

Top New Restaurant Story

Gordon Ramsay Is Opening an All-You-Can-Eat Slice Joint in Downtown DC

Top Things To Do

No. 1

After-Hour Museum Parties Are Back

No. 2

Eight Great Waterfall Hikes Near DC

No. 3

MAP: Where to Watch the 2022 Fourth of July Fireworks Without Going to the National Mall

Top Edition of our Things To Do Newsletter

Last-Minute DC-Area Ideas 4/28-5/1

Top Read Feature Stories

No. 1

Javanka in Exile

No. 2

A Real Estate Nightmare on Foxhall Road

No. 3

The January Sixers Have Their Own Unit at the DC Jail. Here’s What Life Is Like Inside.

Social Standouts

Top Reels of the Year

1. A Taylor Swift-Inspired Christmas Bar Is Sparkling in Navy Yard

 

2. 12 Best Apple Picking Places Near DC

 

3. Why Is Everyone Obsessed With DC’s First Wegmans?

 

Top TikTok Moments

1. Lizzo Visits the Library of Congress Flute Collection

@washingtonianmag “It’s about damn time” someone played that flute! 🎶⁠ @lizzo visited the Library of Congress flute collection and played James Madison’s 200-year-old crystal flute. #washingtondc #libraryofcongress #lizzo #flute #dctiktok #dc ♬ original sound – Washingtonian

2. Mormon Temple in DC Can Be Toured for First Time in 50 Years

@washingtonianmag Public tours start April 28. #washingtondc #dmv #thingstodo ♬ New Home Austin Farwell – Austin Farwell

3. A Facebook Group Is Helping DC Women Dig Up Dirt on Potential Dates

@washingtonianmag OK, what are your biggest red flags? 🚩🚩🚩 #washingtondc #dctiktok #dc #dmv #dcdating #dating ♬ original sound – Washingtonian

Top Instagram Posts

1. Cherry Blossom Tidal Basin Photo

 

2. José Andrés Heads to Poland to Help Struggling Ukrainians

 

3. Confirmed: Maryland Drivers Are Worse Than Virginia Drivers

 

Top Viral Tweets

1. Anti-Abortion Clinic Protests Are Getting Bigger and More Aggressive

2. Say Goodbye to Turning Right on Red in DC

3. Dear Dan Snyder: I Quit

