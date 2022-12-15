The Washington Capitals Launch a Fan Club for Babies

The Washington Capitals is recruiting the next generation of hockey fans earlier than ever. The Baby Caps Fan Club, which launched Wednesday, wants to see babies “born to rock the red.”

Infants are showered with Caps swag: a onesie, bandana bib, muslin blanket, and a pacifier clip. Newborns will also receive a personalized Capitals “birth certificate” and “My First Caps Game” certificate when they attend their first game. Membership is a $30 single payment. The Caps Kids Club, which serves ages 4 to 12, which requires a yearly subscription.

It’s not the only local sports team with a club for newborns. The Wizards offer $25 memberships to a “cradle club,” with perks like free tickets and the chance to take part in a baby race.

The Capital’s rabid fan base after the 2018 Stanley Cup run was the inspiration for the new launch. “We’ve known that there were a lot of babies being named after players,” says Capitals marketing manager Erica Sandidge. “We saw that as an opportunity to recognize.”

Have a die-hard Capitals fan in your life expecting a newborn? If you’re in need of a shower gift, you can sign them up for the Baby Caps Fan Club here.

