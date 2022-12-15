Where to See the New Avatar Movie in 3D, 4D, and More

Avatar: The Way of Water—the anticipated sequel to James Cameron’s 2009 blockbuster—debuts in theaters this weekend. The three-hour film, made in 3D using high frame rate technology to reduce strobing for viewers, is expected to be packed with special effects. Want to catch it IMAX 3D, Dolby Cinema or even 4D? Here are the theaters that offer more than 2D experiences:

Return to Pandora with us. #AvatarTheWayOfWater only in theaters December 16th. pic.twitter.com/1eS8y6b8DD — James Cameron (@JimCameron) December 6, 2022

AMC Georgetown

3111 K St., NW

Options at this theater near the Georgetown Waterfront include RealD 3D ($19), enhanced audio Dolby Cinema ($23), and IMAX 3D ($21). You can get tickets here.

Regal Gallery Place

701 Seventh St., NW

Here, you’ll be able to see The Way of Water in 3D ($21) and also in 4DX ($25), which combines 3D visuals with seat movements and other tangible physical effects like wind, fog, and scents. Find a showing here.

Angelika Film Center

2911 District Ave., Fairfax

Head to the Mosaic District for high frame rate 3D ($25) showings. You’ll be able to grab an alcoholic beverage and lots of other concessions you might not find at other theaters. You can purchase tickets here.

Regal Kingstowne

5910 Kingstowne Towne Center, Alexandria

This theater will show the film in its panoramic ScreenX multi-projection theater ($21.50). There are also high frame rate 3D ($21) and RPX 3D ($21) showings. Buy a ticket here.

Regal Majestic

900 Ellsworth Dr., Silver Spring

This Downtown Silver Spring theater offers high frame rate 3D ($22) and IMAX 3D ($25) showings. You can purchase tickets here.

AMC Tysons Corner

7850E Tysons Corner Center, McLean

This mall theater has an abundance of options. Catch the movie in Dolby Cinema ($23), Dolby Cinema 3D ($26), IMAX 3D ($23), and RealD 3D ($21). Purchase tickets here.