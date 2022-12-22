9 Fun Food Events Around DC

Swiss restaurant Stable (1324 H St., NE) is launching a holiday menu that includes a fondue prix-fixe starting on Thursday, December 22. The cheesy experience costs $56 per person (minimum two diners) and includes a glass of wine, an appetizer, a dessert and their signature cheese fondue. The special runs through New Year’s Eve. You can book a reservation on Resy.

Moi Moi (1627 K St., NW) is treating diners to dinner and a show on Thursday, December 22 and Friday December 23. The West African-influenced restaurant is hosting the jazzy duo Acute Inflections, who will perform a variety of holiday tunes that diners can enjoy along with their meal. The first seating is at 6 PM and the second seatings will take place at 8:30 PM. Purchase tickets here.

Dreaming of the beach? Book tickets for Tiki TNT’s (1130 Maine Ave., SW) holiday extravaganza menu happening at the Wharf distillery and tiki bar through Saturday, December 24. Each ticket serves two and includes tropical dishes like Korean fried orange chicken, pineapple fried rice, a coconut-rum cheesecake and more. Ticket’s cost $75 and you can book on Resy. The menu is also available to-go.

Fuel up for Christmas Eve with a special brunch near the White House. Immigrant Food’s downtown location (1701 Pennsylvania Ave., NW) is serving an international holiday menu on Saturday, December 24 from 11 AM to 3 PM. You can book your holiday reservation here.

Need a last minute, family-friendly Christmas plan? The Fairmont Hotel (2401 M St., NW) is hosting a festive pancake and pajama brunch on Sunday, December 25. The hotel’s restaurant will be outfitted with waffle, pancake, and omelet stations, among other breakfast staples. A dessert buffet offers a bounty of sweet treats. The brunch starts at 11 AM and you can purchase tickets here.

Italian Bar (5008 Connecticut Ave., NW) is hosting a gelato-making class on Tuesday, December 27. The hour-long group session will teach participants of all ages how to make Italy’s famous frozen dessert. Tickets for a group of four cost $195, and include coffee or hot cocoa as well as sweet treats. Look here to find the various time slots.

Chef Don Berto is hosting a cooking class at his restaurant Port-au-Prince Haitian Cuisine (7912 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring) on Tuesday, December 27. Participants will learn how to make soup joumou, an iconic beef and squash soup perfect for the cold weather. Tickets cost $69 and are available here.

Combine your love of crêpes and beer at this Classpop! cooking class happening at Ornery Beer Company (3950 University Dr., #106, Fairfax) on Tuesday, December 27. Jump right into crêpe making (or just watch the demonstration) while sipping a local beer. The class costs $60 and runs from 6 to 8 PM. Purchase your ticket here.

Stop by Colada Shop’s 14th Street location (1405 T St., NW) to catch their holiday rooftop bar installation before it closes on New Year’s Eve. They’ve collaborated with beverage experts from around the city to develop a menu of enticing holiday cocktails including a Holly Jolly Chai, Rudolph’s Tipsy Tonic, and more. Check out the holiday bar hours here.