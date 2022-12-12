12 Extra-Festive Bars and Restaurants for Holiday Season in DC

Plenty of restaurants hang holiday lights, but these extra-festive spots go all-out with winter themes, garlands, Christmas trees, and the occasional wood-burning fireplace. Looking for a holiday themed pop-up bar? We have a guide to the most festive in town.

Bourbon Steak Chalets

2800 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

Get an alpine escape minus the cost of a plane ticket at the Four Seasons Georgetown, which built al fresco pine “suites” inspired by the luxury hotel’s ski destinations. Each chalet is outfitted with blankets and pillows, plus themed food and drink such as ice-wine martinis, buttery shellfish platters, and smoked s’mores. (The full Bourbon Steak menu is also available.) Chalet rentals are a definitely a splurge (they start at $300). For something fancy that won’t break the bank, the lobby and lounge’s holiday decorations are extra-festive. The hotel is also hosting an outdoor holiday market on weekends (through December 18) around a giant Christmas tree with spiked cocoa and lots of gifts.

Ciel Social Club

601 K St., NW

Mt. Vernon Triangle’s swanky rooftop lounge channels a cozy, Scandinavian-style cottage (through February 28) with decorative magnolia leaves, a massive chandelier hung with pinecones and dried oranges, and plenty of hygge vibes. Guests can sip seasonal drinks like the Getting Figgy Wit’ It with fig-infused gin and housemade tonic. If you’re looking for an Instagram-able moment, the Veuve Clicquot snowmobile should do the trick.

Colada Holiday Rooftop

405 T St., NW

Cuban cafe Colada Shop is back again with its holiday rooftop bar at the 14th Street location (through December 31). Go for lights, fun decorations, and seasonal sips like Rudolph’s Tipsy Tonic—a creamy drink with rum, crème de cacao, sherry, and chocolate bitters.

Dirty Habit

555 Eighth St., NW

A ski-themed pop-up takes over the Kimpton Hotel Monaco DC’s huge outdoor courtyard for the holiday season. The usual suspects—hot cocktails, warming blankets, live fire—are joined by unique touches, like a snow cannon for the occasional flurry. The Dirty Habit team whip up Alpine specials like spiked cocoa, fondue gougeres, and a smoky cassoulet with winter truffles. An added bonus: it’s steps away from Penn Quarter’s holiday market.

Filomena Ristorante

1063 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Georgetown’s beloved Italian-American restaurant goes as big on holiday decorations as they do heaping pasta and parmigiana platters. A huge Christmas tree, Italian decorations, truckloads of tinsel, and 10,000 twinkling lights serve as a glittery backdrop for holiday lunches or dinners. The restaurant is also offering holiday pies and cakes to-go for home feasts.

L’Auberge Chez Francois

332 Springvale Rd., Great Falls

The classic French inn is decorated top to bottom with wreaths, strings of lights, and even an appearance by Père Noël. Guests can tuck into a seven-course dinner with three seatings—morning to evening— on Christmas Eve ($140 to $155 per person). That said, you don’t need to go on a holiday to enjoy the decorations and luxe French dishes like roasted lobster in Sauternes sauce or rack of lamb.

Le Diplomate

1601 14th St., NW

Logan Circle’s buzzy French brasserie is decked out for the holidays with sparkling lights, Christmas trees, and bountiful garlands. Lunch—including weekdays—or dinner always feels festive with a seafood tower and bubbles. The restaurant is also open for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dining with a la carte menus and holiday specials such as beef tenderloin with foie gras and truffle jus. Don’t miss bûche de Nöel for dessert.

Martin’s Tavern

1264 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Martin’s Tavern always feels festive thanks to its dark wood-paneled bar hung with lights, garlands, and Christmas decorations. It’s open for brunch every day, dinner and drinks every night—plus hot cocktails that are best enjoyed in the cozy Snuggery room in back. It’s also serving Christmas Eve specials like prime rib and George Washington’s eggnog.

Residents Café & Bar

1306 18th St., NW

The trendy Dupont Circle hangout will get diners in a mountain mood thanks to a new winter dreamscape on the patio, unveiled this week. Grab a seat on a wooden log—with pillows and blankets for comfort—amidst a forest of pine tree branches, pine cones, and faux snow. The regular brunch and dinner menus are on offer with seasonal specials. Hot drinks and espresso martinis too? You bet.

Stable

1324 H St., NE

Channel the Alps with Swiss comfort food or a fondue dinner at the H Street spot, which boasts both a dining room and cozy private indoor “chalets.” In addition to a regular menu, they’re serving a special holiday fondue prix-fixe ($56 per person) from December 22 through December 31st—including Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve dinner—that includes a glass of sparkling wine, appetizer, shared fondue, and dessert.

1789

1226 36th St., NW

Georgetown’s decked-out dining room in a restored Federal-era townhouse isn’t just set with elaborate decorations—it’s also warmed by a wood-burning fireplace. All of the sister Clyde’s Group restaurants are known for their festive holiday decor and menus, whether you’re going casual at Clyde’s (multiple area locations) or splurging on oysters and bubbles at Old Ebbitt.

Urban Roast

916 G St., NW

The all-day cafe and cocktail bar in Penn Quarter is a forest of Christmas trees and twinkling lights around the holidays. Guests can warm up around outdoor fire pit tables with a variety of hot cocoa flavors (peppermint, coconut, salted caramel), which can be spiked with various spirits and liqueurs. There’s also a DIY s’mores menu and special holiday drinks to keep the merriment going.

