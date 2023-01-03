So what happens now? The forecasts are largely one extreme or the other. One side predicts that increased labor costs will force restaurateurs to raise prices, cut staff, or close altogether—while tipped workers flee for the burbs or leave the business. The other side sees a future in which DC eateries continue to flourish and tipped employees—less dependent on the whims and biases of strangers—finally have some economic stability and face less discrimination and harassment.
Whose crystal ball is clearer may take years to determine. After all, the move to a universal minimum wage will happen incrementally over five years. For diners, the first and most obvious change will be service charges. Everywhere. Unlike regular tips, these fees are not legally required to go to service staff; owners can use that money however they want. “Everybody has to do a service charge,” says Ashok Bajaj, whose restaurants include Rasika and Annabelle. “Everything is going to be looked at—some pricing, some service charge, some cutting back on the hours.”
Service fees started cropping up during the pandemic—some in anticipation of law changes. The Van Ness bakery Bread Furst added a 9.5-percent service charge shortly after the election and is using the funds to boost base wages of everyone from cooks to cashiers even before the initiative goes into effect. “Somewhere in this realm is the future,” says general manager Scott Auslander. “And if we’re going to start taking care of people better, which is the intention, then what are we waiting five years for?”
As much as diners might complain about the bill add-ons, restaurateurs believe service fees are less of a turnoff than price hikes. “It’s an easier pill to swallow,” says Adam Stein, chef and owner of the Eleanor in NoMa. He believes the upfront sticker shock of a pricier menu would be “more jarring than someone going, ‘Okay, I don’t have to worry about the tip—it’s already included.’ ” That’s not to say tipping is on the way out. Most restaurants with service charges keep a tipping option, making expectations for diners that much more confusing: Do you leave extra on top? How much?
Restaurateurs could also decrease the number of staffers they employ due to the added wage costs, perhaps even replacing human servers with QR-code ordering or other automated systems. “That’s not something I ever would have considered doing before,” says Hank’s Oyster Bar owner Jamie Leeds.
Then there’s the question of whether Initiative 82 will inflict larger damage on the dining scene over time. Some observers think restaurateurs will refocus on the suburbs. Leeds says the new rules mean she won’t open more restaurants in the District: “The margins are so small as it is, and this is going to cut into that.”
But don’t freak out yet: DC will likely remain the epicenter of the region’s dining scene. However bumpy things get in the short term, it’s hard to imagine restaurateurs totally giving up on the city. “So many things have changed over the years with costs and regulations,” Stein says. “We’ve had to adapt so many times. We’ll figure it out.”
This article appears in the January 2023 issue of Washingtonian.
Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.
DC’s New Restaurant Pay Rules Are Already Changing Dining
How Initiative 82 is playing out so far.
DC’s dining scene is on the brink of becoming an expensive, soulless wasteland—or, you know, a bastion of fair pay where workers and restaurants thrive. District voters overwhelmingly passed Initiative 82 in November, and as a result, restaurants will start phasing out the current “tip credit” system, which lets businesses pay as little as $5.35 an hour and use gratuities to make up the rest of the minimum wage.
So what happens now? The forecasts are largely one extreme or the other. One side predicts that increased labor costs will force restaurateurs to raise prices, cut staff, or close altogether—while tipped workers flee for the burbs or leave the business. The other side sees a future in which DC eateries continue to flourish and tipped employees—less dependent on the whims and biases of strangers—finally have some economic stability and face less discrimination and harassment.
Whose crystal ball is clearer may take years to determine. After all, the move to a universal minimum wage will happen incrementally over five years. For diners, the first and most obvious change will be service charges. Everywhere. Unlike regular tips, these fees are not legally required to go to service staff; owners can use that money however they want. “Everybody has to do a service charge,” says Ashok Bajaj, whose restaurants include Rasika and Annabelle. “Everything is going to be looked at—some pricing, some service charge, some cutting back on the hours.”
Service fees started cropping up during the pandemic—some in anticipation of law changes. The Van Ness bakery Bread Furst added a 9.5-percent service charge shortly after the election and is using the funds to boost base wages of everyone from cooks to cashiers even before the initiative goes into effect. “Somewhere in this realm is the future,” says general manager Scott Auslander. “And if we’re going to start taking care of people better, which is the intention, then what are we waiting five years for?”
As much as diners might complain about the bill add-ons, restaurateurs believe service fees are less of a turnoff than price hikes. “It’s an easier pill to swallow,” says Adam Stein, chef and owner of the Eleanor in NoMa. He believes the upfront sticker shock of a pricier menu would be “more jarring than someone going, ‘Okay, I don’t have to worry about the tip—it’s already included.’ ” That’s not to say tipping is on the way out. Most restaurants with service charges keep a tipping option, making expectations for diners that much more confusing: Do you leave extra on top? How much?
Restaurateurs could also decrease the number of staffers they employ due to the added wage costs, perhaps even replacing human servers with QR-code ordering or other automated systems. “That’s not something I ever would have considered doing before,” says Hank’s Oyster Bar owner Jamie Leeds.
Then there’s the question of whether Initiative 82 will inflict larger damage on the dining scene over time. Some observers think restaurateurs will refocus on the suburbs. Leeds says the new rules mean she won’t open more restaurants in the District: “The margins are so small as it is, and this is going to cut into that.”
But don’t freak out yet: DC will likely remain the epicenter of the region’s dining scene. However bumpy things get in the short term, it’s hard to imagine restaurateurs totally giving up on the city. “So many things have changed over the years with costs and regulations,” Stein says. “We’ve had to adapt so many times. We’ll figure it out.”
This article appears in the January 2023 issue of Washingtonian.
Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.
Most Popular in Food
DC’s New Restaurant Pay Rules Are Already Changing Dining
What’s IN and OUT in DC Restaurant Trends for 2023
The Dabney Team Will Open an All-Day French-Inspired Restaurant in Shaw
Maxwell Park Navy Yard Is Becoming a Cocktail Bar With Late-Night Party Vibes
3 Private Dining Clubs You May (or May Not) Get Into
Washingtonian Magazine
January 2023: 23 Things We're Excited About in 2023View Issue
Subscribe
Follow Us on Social
Follow Us on Social
Related
Can a DC Watchdog Group Keep Trump From Running?
Weed in the DMV: The Latest Laws
Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This Past October
A Guerrilla Art Project Uses Famous Statues to Support Ukraine
More from Food
The Only Good Thing to Happen to Kevin McCarthy Yesterday Was Wiseguy Pizza
Maxwell Park Navy Yard Is Becoming a Cocktail Bar With Late-Night Party Vibes
What’s IN and OUT in DC Restaurant Trends for 2023
Bagel Hot Spot Call Your Mother Will Replace Little Red Fox
Top 10 DC-Area Food News Stories of 2022 (Ranked!)
French-Canadian Disco-Bistro Le Mont Royal Opens Soon in Adams Morgan
65 Things to Do This Winter in DC
13 Cozy Restaurants and Bars to Try This Winter in the DC Area