What’s IN and OUT in DC Restaurant Trends for 2023

Move along, espresso martinis

Caruso's Grocery's espresso martini. Photograph by Nick Farrell.

OUT: Le Diplomate
IN: Petite Cerise

OUT: 20-percent tip
IN: 22-percent service charge

OUT: Affordable food halls
IN: Swanky food halls

OUT: Where’s Chasten Buttigieg eating?
IN: Where’s Gisele Barreto Fetterman eating?

OUT: Speakeasies
IN: Private clubs

OUT: Keith McNally exposing late night talk show hosts
IN: Keith McNally exposing CNN hosts

OUT: The Wharf
IN: Georgetown

OUT: Expensive menus
IN: Outrageously expensive menus

OUT: QR code menu rage
IN: QR code menu begrudging acceptance

OUT: Charcuterie platters
IN: Kebab platters

OUT: Butter boards
IN: Some even dumber TikTok trend

OUT: Plants as decor
IN: Disco balls as decor

OUT: All day cafes
IN: All day brunch spots

OUT: Celebrity chef steakhouses
IN: Celebrity chef Italian restaurants

OUT: Back door dining at the Old Post Office Building
IN: Front door dining at the Old Post Office Building

OUT: $15 cocktails
IN: $15 non-alcoholic cocktails

OUT: Espresso martinis
IN: Literally anything else PLEASE

