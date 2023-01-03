What’s IN and OUT in DC Restaurant Trends for 2023

OUT: Le Diplomate

IN: Petite Cerise

OUT: 20-percent tip

IN: 22-percent service charge

OUT: Affordable food halls

IN: Swanky food halls

OUT: Where’s Chasten Buttigieg eating?

IN: Where’s Gisele Barreto Fetterman eating?

OUT: Speakeasies

IN: Private clubs

OUT: Keith McNally exposing late night talk show hosts

IN: Keith McNally exposing CNN hosts

OUT: The Wharf

IN: Georgetown

OUT: Expensive menus

IN: Outrageously expensive menus

OUT: QR code menu rage

IN: QR code menu begrudging acceptance

OUT: Charcuterie platters

IN: Kebab platters

OUT: Butter boards

IN: Some even dumber TikTok trend

OUT: Plants as decor

IN: Disco balls as decor

OUT: All day cafes

IN: All day brunch spots

OUT: Celebrity chef steakhouses

IN: Celebrity chef Italian restaurants

OUT: Back door dining at the Old Post Office Building

IN: Front door dining at the Old Post Office Building

OUT: $15 cocktails

IN: $15 non-alcoholic cocktails

OUT: Espresso martinis

IN: Literally anything else PLEASE

