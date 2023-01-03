What’s IN and OUT in DC Restaurant Trends for 2023

OUT: Le Diplomate
IN: Petite Cerise
OUT: 20-percent tip
IN: 22-percent service charge
OUT: Affordable food halls
IN: Swanky food halls
OUT: Where’s Chasten Buttigieg eating?
IN: Where’s Gisele Barreto Fetterman eating?
OUT: Speakeasies
IN: Private clubs
OUT: Keith McNally exposing late night talk show hosts
IN: Keith McNally exposing CNN hosts
OUT: The Wharf
IN: Georgetown
OUT: Expensive menus
IN: Outrageously expensive menus
OUT: QR code menu rage
IN: QR code menu begrudging acceptance
OUT: Charcuterie platters
IN: Kebab platters
OUT: Butter boards
IN: Some even dumber TikTok trend
OUT: Plants as decor
IN: Disco balls as decor
OUT: All day cafes
IN: All day brunch spots
OUT: Celebrity chef steakhouses
IN: Celebrity chef Italian restaurants
OUT: Back door dining at the Old Post Office Building
IN: Front door dining at the Old Post Office Building
OUT: $15 cocktails
IN: $15 non-alcoholic cocktails
OUT: Espresso martinis
IN: Literally anything else PLEASE