Real Estate

Senator Raphael Warnock Just Bought a $1.1 Million Capitol Hill Home

The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom house was built in 1911.

All images courtesy of BrightMLS.

Another politician is calling Capitol Hill home: Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock recently purchased a $1,149,000 rowhouse in the neighborhood, according to DC records.

The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom house was built in 1911 and has 1,782 square feet of space. The Georgia Democrat’s DC home has a brand new kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a wine fridge, as well as a basement unit with a separate entrance. Outside, there’s a patio and a private backyard, as well as two parking spots.

Check out pictures of the house below—and who knows? Maybe Warnock will soon have some coworkers-turned-neighbors he can invite over to hang on the patio.

Mimi Montgomery
Home & Features Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She’s written for The Washington Post, Garden & Gun, Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Del Ray.

