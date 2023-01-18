Senator Raphael Warnock Just Bought a $1.1 Million Capitol Hill Home

Another politician is calling Capitol Hill home: Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock recently purchased a $1,149,000 rowhouse in the neighborhood, according to DC records.

The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom house was built in 1911 and has 1,782 square feet of space. The Georgia Democrat’s DC home has a brand new kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a wine fridge, as well as a basement unit with a separate entrance. Outside, there’s a patio and a private backyard, as well as two parking spots.

Check out pictures of the house below—and who knows? Maybe Warnock will soon have some coworkers-turned-neighbors he can invite over to hang on the patio.

