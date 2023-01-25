100 Very Best Restaurants: #6 – Inferno Pizzeria

We’re going to go ahead and say it: This is the best pizza in the region. Fine-dining veteran Tony Conte has mastered a crust both crackly and soft for his standout Margherita and seasonal pies topped with, say, butternut-squash Bolognese and lemon ricotta. The menu is small but mighty—we found ourselves raving about even a simple lettuce salad dressed with nothing more than a truffle vinaigrette. The only thing better? Vanilla soft-serve with coffee caramel for dessert. Inexpensive.

