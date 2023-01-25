100 Very Best Restaurants: – Bantam King/Daikaya/Haikan/Hatoba

Daisuke Utagawa and chef Katsuya Fukushima’s quartet of ramen shops are some of the best places to slurp in DC, whether you’re tucking into classic Sapporo-style broths at Daikaya and Haikan, chicken ramen and crispy birds at Bantam King, or Asian pub fare at Hatoba. Springy Hokkaido-­made noodles and soulful stocks are key throughout. We also love hiding away in Daikaya’s slinky upstairs izakaya for Japanese whiskeys and playful plates such as Wagyu donburi or okonomiyaki-style pork. Inexpensive to moderate.

Join the conversation!