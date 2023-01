Haidar Karoum’s glassy New American dining room in Navy Yard is one of those neighborhood spots where you’ll always find the house favorites—caramelized cauliflower and tahini, tuna tartare, spice-roasted Vietnamese chicken—but what’s new is also worth trying (our latest obsession: sofrito-spiced pork-ragoût pasta). Brunch, best on the sunny patio, is an equal draw, with treats like churros and warm scallion biscuits. Moderate.

Join the conversation!