Lots of chefs aim for a dinner-party vibe, but few nail it like Aaron Silverman at his Capitol Hill carriage house. The $95 prix fixe feels like a personal soiree, starting with “angel eggs” and other apéritif-friendly snacks, followed by seven courses. (We like the tables in the glass-­enclosed conservatory.) The Modern American dishes satisfy, from the buttery Parker House–style rolls with lardo to pecan-crusted pork to a Comté-laced apple tart. Expensive.

Join the conversation!