100 Very Best Restaurants: – St. James/Cane

Pepper shrimp with Scotch bonnet and pimento chili sauce and creamy coo coo. Photograph by Melena DeFlorimonte.

About St. James/Cane

Caribbean
100 Very Best 2023

Restaurateur Jeanine Prime’s 14th Street homage to her native Trinidad deliciously explores the island’s melting-pot cuisine, with influences from Africa, India, China, and beyond. Start with a rum-spiked Pineapple Chow cocktail, Trini-­style pork buns, and samosa-like curry pies. Dishes such as verdant callaloo soup or a crisp soft-shell crab swim-ming in shellfish-coconut curry can be as warming as a day at the beach. There’s some crossover with its dressed-down sister restaurant, Cane, which we love packing into for curry tiffins and smoldering jerk wings. Moderate.

