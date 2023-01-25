100 Very Best Restaurants: – Jont

Welcome to DC’s most expensive tasting room, where dinner for two runs more than a thousand bucks. (Double that if you both spring for the $650 “F— It” wine pairing.) Snag a seat at the counter—which sits atop Bresca and looks onto an open kitchen in a room thrumming with ’90s hip-hop—and Ryan Ratino and his brigade of cooks will richly reward you on the plate. His tasting menu is elegant, playful but not gimmicky, and front-loaded with plenty of caviar and truffles. More exciting are the hyper-seasonal rarities he showcases, including esoteric Japanese fish. Very expensive.

