Looking to gift someone a bouquet on Valentine’s Day? Here’s where to think beyond the standard dozen-roses.

She Loves Me

She Loves Me. which has two cozy locations in DC—one in Eckington (1550 Harry Thomas Way, NE) and one in Capitol Hill (721 Eighth St., SE)—predominantly sources its flowers from local, family-owned farms. For Valentine’s Day, they’re putting together wintry-chic bouquets–think dusty pink cremons, rust-colored roses, and fresh green eucalyptus. Want to sprinkle some loose petals? They sell those, too. But the best feature is its “Puppy Love Delivery” service, in which your stems will be delivered by an adorable rescue dog. The doggy delivery is available on Sunday, February 12, and costs $35–all of which will be donated to the rescue organizations the shop is working with.

Lee’s Flower Shop

Open since 1945, Lee’s Flower Shop (1026 U St., NW) has both affordable bouquets and vases, and extravagant, eclectic arrangements. Check out the “Go Glam” bouquet, which is sprinkled in pink glitter. Same day delivery throughout DC is available on most orders placed before 1 PM on Valentine’s Day.

Lily’s Flower Truck

The mobile pop-up florist will set up shop on February 13 at National Landing (475 Long Bridge Dr., Arlington) and on Valentine’s Day CityCenterDC (825 10th St., NW). It offers pre-made bouquets, as well as single-stem flowers so you can build your own arrangement, and the Arlington location will gift a free bouquet to the first 50 customers with a receipt from a local coffee shop.

Little Acre Flowers

Little Acre Flowers delivers “field to vase” arrangements from local farms. From February 10 to February 15, choose offerings like the “Beloved,” a bountiful mix of tulips, hyacinth, calla lilies, and more paired with a box of local artisanal chocolates from Chouquette. Other options include a vase of tulips, a bouquet of roses and ranunculus, and a gift box filled with a succulent, bath salts, a candle, and other self-care goodies. Same day delivery is available on most orders placed before 11 AM.

Urban Stems

Thanks to Urban Stems, fitting Valentine’s Day into your busy schedule will get much easier. This online floral retailer–which offers same day delivery in DC– has hundreds of options, including fluffy pink peonies, deep purple lilies, and bright red roses. Several are under $75.

Ode à la Rose

The DC-based Ode à la Rose delivers bouquets to cities across the country. There is a wide collection of Valentine’s blooms, and you can add a spa kit, scented candle, or box of French macarons to your order. It guarantees same day or next day delivery.