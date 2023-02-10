Real Estate

3 DC-Area Listings You Need to Check Out

A condo in Ballston, a home in Cabin John, and a townhouse in Bloomingdale.

Photograph by Jason Hicks of Housefli.

We love these homes for sale in DC, Maryland, and Virginia this week:

A one-bedroom condo in Ballston

Price: $439,000
Where: 888 N Quincy St. #507, Arlington

This condo in Ballston has one bedroom and one bathroom, and the living room features floor-to-ceiling windows that lead to a private balcony. The building also comes with a rooftop pool, fitness center, and dog park.

A two-bedroom house in Cabin John

Price: $630,000
Where: 5 Ericsson Rd., Cabin John

This cottage-style home in Cabin John features two bedrooms and one bathroom across 832 square feet of space. The home was renovated in 2023 with a reframed interior and a new flagstone patio and outdoor walkways. The private community, Cabin John Gardens, is within walking distance of the C&O Canal and the Potomac.

A four-bedroom townhouse in Bloomingdale

Price: $1,350,000
Where: 29 Seaton Pl. NW

This rowhome in Bloomingdale offers four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms across over 2,400 square feet of space. The open-concept living and dining room features a high coffered ceiling, and the kitchen comes with navy and gold accents. The fully finished basement can function as an in-law suite with a separate entrance, two bedrooms, full bathroom, and kitchen.

