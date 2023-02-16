Where to Find President’s Day Brunch Around DC

About Brunch Around DC All our brunch suggestions in one handy location. More from Brunch Around DC



Looking for Monday mimosas this President’s Day (February 20)? These bars and restaurants are serving holiday brunch.

Ambar DC and Ambar Clarendon

523 Eighth St., SE; 2901 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

The sister Balkan restaurants are all-you-can-eat, all the time. Menus for lunch and brunch vary slightly between the Capitol Hill and Clarendon locations, but you can expect a ton of options at both—soups, salads, baked egg dishes, sweet and savory pastries, and more. There are bottomless options, too.

Boundary Stone

116 Rhode Island Ave., NW

Bloomingdale’s neighborhood pub is bringing back its bottomless brunch this weekend after a nearly two-year-long hiatus. Guests can sip endless bloodies, mimosas, and Aperol spritzes for $23 (with a two-hour time limit) starting Saturday (and through Monday). Brunch plates include maple-bacon grits with eggs and a delicious breakfast burger.

Beuchert’s Saloon

623 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

The Capitol Hill tavern will serve brunch from 11 AM to 3 PM on Monday, with indulgent treats like huge cinnamon rolls, lemon-ricotta pancakes, or chicken-and-waffles. Wash it all down with an espresso martini, spiked Irish coffee, or bottomless mimosas.

dLeña

476 K St., NW

Richard Sandoval’s wood-fired Mexican restaurant in Mount Vernon Triangle opens at 10 AM for an all-you-can-eat-and-drink brunch (the last seating is at 2 PM). Bottomless food and drinks are $60, and diners can also opt for endless beverages ($37) and an a la carte lineup of ceviches, tacos, enchiladas, and more.

El Techo

606 Florida Ave., NW

Shaw’s “adult treehouse” bar is serving an extra-long Monday brunch (noon to 8 PM). The $45 menu includes the choice of a brunch entree—breakfast burritos, huevos rancheros—plus unlimited El Techo margaritas, blood Marys, mimosas, or Tecates.

Founding Farmers, Farmers & Distillers, Farmers Fishers Bakers

Multiple locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

All Farmers Restaurant Group eateries typically serve brunches on holidays. Offerings and prices vary by location (check their site for details). You can expect crowd-pleasing options at all of them—and often a brunch buffet.

Uncommon Luncheonette

1028 N. Garfield St., Arlington

Former fine-dining chef Jon Mathieson oversees this snug Clarendon daytime spot, which serves daily breakfast until 10:45 AM. On the menu: fried-egg-topped poutine, cruller French toast, and chocolate waffles.

Unconventional Diner

1207 Ninth St. NW

The French/American Shaw dining spot serves brunch every day from 9 AM to 4 PM—and President’s Day is no different. Tasty dishes include fried chicken and waffles, loaded breakfast biscuits, the double cheeseburger, and blueberry-lavender pancakes. If you’re feeling ambitious, pair your breakfast with a French toast old fashioned cocktail.

CORRECTION: Boundary Stone’s deal is $23, not $21, and also includes Aperol spritzes.

