3 DC-Area Listings You Need to Check Out

We love these homes for sale in DC, Maryland, and Virginia this week:

A one-bedroom condo in Arlington

Price: $390,000

Where: 4141 N Henderson Rd., #1116, Arlington

This 11th-floor condo comes with one bedroom and one bathroom across 916 square feet of space; the bedroom features a walk-in closet, and the bathroom features a tiled spa shower. In the living room, two sets of sliding glass doors let in lots of natural light and open to a 150-square-foot balcony.

A three-bedroom condo in Petworth

Price: $849,900

Where: 3922 3rd St. NW, #1

With over 2,000 square feet, this two-story Petworth condo comes with three bedrooms and two bathrooms on its basement level, as well as a powder room on its first floor. There, you’ll also find the living room, kitchen, and dining area, with an open-concept floor plan featuring hardwood floors and high ceilings.

A five-bedroom home in Takoma Park

Price: $1,100,000

Where: 6615 Gude Ave., Takoma Park

This contemporary farmhouse-style home in Takoma Park has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a covered front porch, a back deck off the kitchen, and a fenced-in backyard. The main floor also has 10-foot ceilings with a fireplace in the living room, as well as quartz countertops and a waterfall island in the kitchen.