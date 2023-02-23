Fake Summer Is Here—Where to Eat and Drink Outside Right Now

It’s freakishly gorgeous and sunny in DC today. And you know it won’t last long. Here’s where to make the most of the outdoors while sipping a delicious drink and/or digging into something tasty.

Try one of these picturesque places by the water

We mapped all the waterfront bars and restaurants (that we know of) within a two-and-a-half hour drive of DC—whether you’re looking for a quick getaway or a great riverfront cocktail that’s accessible via Metro. You may want to call ahead, though—it’s February, after all.

In the mood for happy hour with a view, a fancy date night dinner, or a new hotspot? Try one of our 25 favorite waterfront spots.

Take your best pal to a pup-friendly patio

These restaurants, bars, and beer gardens go above and beyond when welcoming pets. Forget bowls of water—we’re talking puppucinos, booze-free dog beers (yes, that’s a thing), and even built-in play areas where they can run off-leash.

Get high (on life) at a rooftop bar

In the mood for a lofty view? Try one of these newish rooftop bars and restaurants.

Enjoy a leisurely patio lunch

Skip the sad desk lunch and treat yourself to a midday meal al fresco at one of these 12 great restaurant patios.

Spend time at a beer garden

There are a bunch of new beer destinations around DC, many with great outdoor space.

Or a winery near DC

Skip out from work—or “work remotely”—and head to a winery. Here are 31 of the best in the region, though make sure to check hours as some only have tastings on weekends.

Grab a Scoop

Indulge in some ice cream. Here are 10 of our favorite local flavors.

