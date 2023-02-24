3 DC-Area Listings You Need to Check Out

We love these homes for sale around DC this week:

A one-bedroom co-op in Cleveland Park

Price: $250,000

Where: 3001 Porter St. NW, #100

This 650-square-foot co-op in Cleveland Park includes one bedroom and one bathroom, windows that let in lots of natural light, and wood floors. The listing is within walking distance to Rock Creek Park, the National Zoo, and the Cleveland Park Metro.

A two-bedroom townhouse in Fairlington

Price: $599,900

Where: 3465 S Stafford St. Unit A, Arlington

This townhouse comes with two bedrooms and two bathrooms across three floors and 1,500 square feet of space. The living area features original hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and custom interior shutters, and the finished lower level has extra recreation space and a full bathroom. Out back, there’s a hardscape patio with a surrounding fence.

A six-bedroom house in Barnaby Woods

Price: $2,079,000

Where: 6439 Barnaby St. NW

This Colonial-style home in Barnaby Woods offers six bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms across over 4,000 square feet of space. A breakfast area off the kitchen features large bay windows, and the living area includes floor-to-ceiling built-ins. On the back of the house, an elevated deck steps down onto a large landscaped yard. Plus, there’s a balcony above the deck with treetop views.