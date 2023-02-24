Check Out DC United’s New Cherry Blossom Jersey (Sorry, “Kit”)

With DC United’s season starting and cherry blossoms on the way, the team has unveiled a new away jersey that features Washington’s famed blooms. The themed kit (as soccer jerseys are called) features branches running horizontally with pink blossoms, and the back collar includes another small branch.

BRING ON THE BLOOM! 🌸 The #DCU Cherry Blossom Kit is here 🦅 pic.twitter.com/47ZeOnxNOs — D.C. United (@dcunited) February 16, 2023



The MLS team is not the first to sport the Japanese flowers on their jerseys: Both the Washington Nationals and Washington Wizards released Cherry blossom jerseys last year.

United fans can purchase the special pink jersey online at the DC United Store, and DC United will kick off the 2023 season at home at Audi Field, against Toronto FC, on Saturday, February 25, at 7:30 PM.