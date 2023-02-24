PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in January

#10

Where: 1295 Ballantrae Farm Dr., McLean

How much: $3,600,000

This 12,300-square-foot, Georgian-style manor resides on more than half an acre and has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and three half-baths. It also comes with six fireplaces, a recreation room, an exercise room, a media room, a playroom with a hand-painted mural, and a terrace with a built-in barbecue grill.

#9

Where: 4428 Edmunds St., NW

How much: $3,800,000

This Georgian-style home in Berkley has six bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, as well as three fireplaces, a recreation room, and an exercise room.

#8

Where: 1111 23rd St., NW #PH3A

How much: $3,950,000

This two-story penthouse in the West End’s Ritz-Carton Residences has two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, plus two fireplaces, a family room, and a private terrace with a hot tub.

#7

Where: 10711 Red Barn Ln., Potomac

How much: $4,000,000

Called Quail Run, this five-acre property comes with a Colonial containing eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and three half-baths. It also has six fireplaces, an in-law wing, a private apartment, a gym, a sport court, a screened-in porch with a pool terrace, and space to park 13 cars.

#6

Where: 4837 Loughboro Rd., NW

How much: $4,150,000

This Spring Valley Colonial-style house features six bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, three outdoor decks, and a tiered backyard with a bocce court and a playhouse.

#5

Where: 1139 Langley Ln., McLean

How much: $4,250,000

Surrounded by almost an acre of greenery across the street from Hickory Hill, the former Kennedy estate, this four-bedroom bungalow has three-and-a-half bathrooms and two fireplaces.

#4

Where: 3030 P St., NW

How much: $4,700,000

This six-bedroom Georgetown townhouse was built in 1810, and has three bathrooms and two half-baths. It also comes with five fireplaces, a garden, and a landscaped rear terrace.

#3

Where: 39850 Snickersville Tpke., Middleburg

How much: $6,825,000

Also known as Wind Fields Farm, this 1790 property spreads across 140 acres and has eight beds, nine bathrooms, and three half-baths. It also comes with a guest house, an eight-stall barn with an apartment, a greenhouse, and other farm amenities. You’ll also find mountain views, ponds, and creeks on the fenced property.

#2

Where: 4620 Cathedral Ave., NW

How much: $9,450,000

Sitting on half an acre, this newly constructed Transitional-style home in Wesley Heights has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two half-baths. There’s also an elevator, exercise and recreation rooms, a wine cellar, a heated pool, and a private side yard.

#1

Where: 1113 Langley Ln., McLean

How much: $10,800,000

This French Norman-style estate spreads across 16,000 square feet and sits on more than an acre; it also comes with a media and game room, a wine cellar, a gym, and a sports court.

Information courtesy of Bright MLS. This post excludes sales without seller permission to publicize, and may exclude some new construction.

