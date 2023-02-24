Real Estate

PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in January

Including a McLean home that sits across from a former Kennedy estate.

Written by
| Published on
PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in January
This estate in McLean was the most expensive home sold in January, at $ 10.8 million. Photo courtesy of TTR Sotheby's International Realty.

#10

Photo courtesy of McEnearney Associates.

Where: 1295 Ballantrae Farm Dr., McLean
How much: $3,600,000

This 12,300-square-foot, Georgian-style manor resides on more than half an acre and has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and three half-baths. It also comes with six fireplaces, a recreation room, an exercise room, a media room, a playroom with a hand-painted mural, and a terrace with a built-in barbecue grill.

#9

Photo courtesy of Washington Fine Properties.

Where: 4428 Edmunds St., NW
How much: $3,800,000

This Georgian-style home in Berkley has six bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, as well as three fireplaces, a recreation room, and an exercise room.

#8

Photo courtesy of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

Where: 1111 23rd St., NW #PH3A
How much: $3,950,000

This two-story penthouse in the West End’s Ritz-Carton Residences has two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, plus two fireplaces, a family room, and a private terrace with a hot tub.

#7

Photo courtesy of Fleisher Arrowood of Compass.

Where: 10711 Red Barn Ln., Potomac
How much: $4,000,000

Called Quail Run, this five-acre property comes with a Colonial containing eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and three half-baths. It also has six fireplaces, an in-law wing, a private apartment, a gym, a sport court, a screened-in porch with a pool terrace, and space to park 13 cars.

#6

Photo courtesy of The Nancy Taylor Bubes Group at Washington Fine Properties.

Where: 4837 Loughboro Rd., NW
How much: $4,150,000

This Spring Valley Colonial-style house features six bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, three outdoor decks, and a tiered backyard with a bocce court and a playhouse.

#5

Photo courtesy of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties.

Where: 1139 Langley Ln., McLean
How much: $4,250,000

Surrounded by almost an acre of greenery across the street from Hickory Hill, the former Kennedy estate, this four-bedroom bungalow has three-and-a-half bathrooms and two fireplaces.

#4

Where: 3030 P St., NW
How much: $4,700,000

This six-bedroom Georgetown townhouse was built in 1810, and has three bathrooms and two half-baths. It also comes with five fireplaces, a garden, and a landscaped rear terrace.

#3

Photo courtesy of Sheridan-MacMahon Ltd.

Where: 39850 Snickersville Tpke., Middleburg
How much: $6,825,000

Also known as Wind Fields Farm, this 1790 property spreads across 140 acres and has eight beds, nine bathrooms, and three half-baths. It also comes with a guest house, an eight-stall barn with an apartment, a greenhouse, and other farm amenities. You’ll also find mountain views, ponds, and creeks on the fenced property.

#2

Photo courtesy of Fleisher Arrowood of Compass.

Where: 4620 Cathedral Ave., NW
How much: $9,450,000

Sitting on half an acre, this newly constructed Transitional-style home in Wesley Heights has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two half-baths. There’s also an elevator, exercise and recreation rooms, a wine cellar, a heated pool, and a private side yard.

#1

Photo courtesy of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

Where: 1113 Langley Ln., McLean
How much: $10,800,000

This French Norman-style estate spreads across 16,000 square feet and sits on more than an acre; it also comes with a media and game room, a wine cellar, a gym, and a sports court.

Information courtesy of Bright MLS. This post excludes sales without seller permission to publicize, and may exclude some new construction. 

More:
Damare Baker
Damare Baker
Research Editor

Before becoming Research Editor, Damare Baker was an Editorial Fellow and Assistant Editor for Washingtonian. She has previously written for Voice of America and The Hill. She is a graduate of Georgetown University, where she studied international relations, Korean, and journalism.