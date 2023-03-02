10 Fun Food Events Around DC

Take a “Whiskey Walk” through DC Saturday, March 4. Each ticket includes eight Irish whiskeys at eight downtown bars. You’ll begin at Exiles (1610 U St., NW) before visiting the Commodore (1636 17th St., NW), Board Room (1737 Connecticut Ave., NW), and more. Tickets, which start at $39, are available here; more details on the walk are here.

On Saturday, March 4, Atlas Brew Works hosts its annual Ponzi Day event, a commemoration of swindler Charles Ponzi’s birthday, at Navy Yard’s Half Street Brewery & Tap Room (1201 Half St., SE). The scheme artist is also the inspiration for Atlas’s West Coast “Ponzi IPA.” For $35, you’ll get unlimited draft beer, wine, and mixed drinks. For tickets, head here.

The Eaton hotel’s Allegory (1201 K St., NW) hosts “Taste the Flavors of Japan,” a cocktail tasting event, on Monday, March 6. The Japanese Shōchū and Sake Makers Association will team up with Allegory’s bartenders to create cocktails with shōchū, a Japanese spirit made from wheat or barley. Cocktail expert Don Lee, Bar Kumiko’s Julia Momose, and Half Step’s Chris Bostic will be there, too. For details on the event and Allegory, visit here.

On Tuesday, March 7, Shaw restaurant Baby Wale (1124 Ninth St., NW) will host a benefit dinner for victims of the earthquake in Turkey last month. All proceeds from the event will be donated to AHBAP, a Turkish relief organization. Ferhat Yalcin of Fishnet and Corduroy/Baby Wale chef/owner Tom Power will serve Turkish cuisine for a standing reception. Tickets, $100, are available here.

Late DC chef Michel Richard would have turned 75 on Tuesday, March 7. To celebrate, his Penn Quarter bistro Central Michel Richard (1001 Pennsylvania Ave., NW) is doling out a free dessert to lunch and dinner customers: coconut sorbet with almonds, whipped cream, and chocolate and raspberry sauces.

Visit Old City Market and Oven (522 K St., NE) to sample the flavors of South Africa at a wine tasting and dinner on Tuesday, March 7. For $65, try South African wines selected by Alyssa Wolf of Red Wolf Imports, and dine on Braai, or South African barbecue. For tickets, head here.

Celebrate the Hindu festival Holi with a special menu at Rasika West End (1190 New Hampshire Ave., NW), available from Tuesday, March 7 to Sunday, March 12. The festival marks the return of spring, and chef Rakesh Singh is planning to honor it with Tulsi lamb chops, kulfi falooda, Hyderabadi wild-boar biryani, and more. For details, head here.

District Bridge’s Tour de Taco is a two week campaign urging you try more than 50 tacos around DC. Participants can earn prizes, discounts, and taco-themed swag along the way. There are over 20 participating restaurants—some expected (La Tejana, El Chucho) and some not (the Parthenon, Mount Desert Ice Cream). When you visit two, you’ll earn a 15 percent discount on taco merch; visit 10, and you’ll get a “Taconnoisseur” T-shirt. The tour takes place from Tuesday, March 7 to Tuesday, March 21. For more details, head here.

Oak Steakhouse (901 N. Saint Asaph St., Alexandria) in Old Town hosts a “Women in Wine” dinner Wednesday, March 8. Sommelier Vonda Freeman will be on hand to discuss the wine pairings—all selections come from women makers. The event starts with a 5:45 PM reception; dinner is at 6. $160 per person; call the restaurant directly at 703-840-3395 to reserve.

Explore Icelandic culture at the Taste of Iceland Festival, which kicks off its US tour at the Eaton hotel (1201 K St., NW). The free, four-day event—which runs from Wednesday, March 8 to Saturday, March 11—will feature Icelandic food, music, and wellness specials. Hotel restaurant Michele’s (1201 K St., NW) will serve a four-course prix fixe Icelandic dinner menu from Thursday, March 9 to March 11; seats can be reserved here for $95. Other events include a book talk from the First Lady of Iceland; a vodka-focused cocktail class; and a meditation sound bath. For details on locations and the schedule, visit here.