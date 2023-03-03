3 DC-Area Listings You Need to Check Out

We love these DC, Maryland, and Virginia homes for sale this week:

A one-bedroom condo in Kalorama Triangle

Price: $385,000

Where: 2311 Connecticut Ave., NW, #404

Inside a 1910 Spanish Colonial Revival-style building, this condo includes one bedroom and one bathroom, with hardwood flooring and several built-ins throughout the 740 square foot space. The roof deck offers views of Rock Creek Park and the Washington Monument.

A four-bedroom home in Falls Church

Price: $799,900

Where: 6102 Brook Dr., Falls Church

This Colonial-style home in Falls Church has four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms across just under 2,000 square feet. The living room has a wood-burning fireplace and leads to a wrap-around family room; there’s also a formal dining room. The fenced-in, landscaped backyard also has a patio.

A five-bedroom home in Silver Spring

Price: $1,599,000

Where: 9218 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring

This Silver Spring Tudor-style home comes with five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms across over 3,000 square feet of space. The living room includes a stone wood-burning fireplace, and the solarium features three skylights and a trough for indoor tropical plants. Outside, there are multiple terraces and patios, and there’s a pool with a pool house containing a kitchen and full bathroom.