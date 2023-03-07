Celebrate Holi at These DC-Area Events

The annual Hindu festival Holi kicks off this week. The two-day holiday celebrates the beginning of spring. Often called the “Festival of Colors,” folks will play and dance with their community, drenching their loved ones with water and colored powders to celebrate love and the end of winter.

Holi is one of the oldest and most widely celebrated Hindu festivals, rooted in rich mythology. Tuesday marks this year’s Holika Dahan, also called Choti Holi—the night before the holiday. People light bonfires in the evening to symbolize the triumph of good over evil, a reference to the story of the demise of evil king Hiranyakashyap. The next day, Holi, is the celebration of colors, an allusion to the story of Hindu gods Krishna and Radha. Krishna was jealous of his love’s fair skin, so he smeared color on her so she would resemble him. Now, loved ones douse each other in color to represent their affections.

Here are several ways to celebrate love, friendship, and springtime for Holi this year:

Holi Celebration at Union Market

Union Market (1309 5 St., NE)

Celebrate Holi with colors, food, music, and dancing at 5:30 PM at Union Market on Wednesday, March 8. Attendees will receive a pack of colored powder upon arrival (while supplies last), and the color throwing commences at 6 PM. Afterwards, guests can sample a colorful line of cocktails made specifically for the occasion. A portion of process from the event will go to SEWA Bharat, an organization that empowers women workers. The free event is first come, first serve.

Festival of Colors and Campfire

Sri Bhaktha Anjaneya Temple (4143 Ayodhya Way Ijamsville, MD )

On Sunday, March 12, visit a vast Holi celebration with campfires (like the ones lit on Choti Holi), color throwing, shopping, henna tattoos, a bouncy castle, and more. Plus, dine on all-day dosas, mango lassi, badam milk, and other Indian snacks. Proceeds from the event will support the temple’s next construction project, a 36-foot tall Anjaneya Vigraha figure. The Holi event is $15 per car at the door, $10 for early bird registration. Check out tickets here.

Holi Party at the Ven

The Ven at Embassy Row (2015 Massachusetts Ave., NW)

The Ven will host its second annual Holi Party at 2 PM on Sunday, March 12. For $10, adults will receive admission and two bags of colored powder. Children can enter for free. Celebrate with a DJ, snacks, and drinks provided by Fred and Stilla global restaurant. Book your tickets here.

Washington D(e)C(s)i Night

KOI Nightclub (1413 K St., NW)

For an all-adults version of Holi, visit KOI nightclub at 10 PM on Saturday, March 18. Guests should dress in neon colored outfits and prepare to have neon and glow in the dark paints splattered at them. Plus, get ready for a setlist full of Bollywood, Bhangra, and South Indian tracks to dance to. Tickets start at $15, available here.

Holi in DC – Rang Bollywood

Hard Rock Cafe (999 E St., NW)

At 9:30 PM on Saturday, March 18, check out Rang Bollywood, a Holi party hosted by the Hard Rock Cafe. The event will feature Bollywood and bhangra music, as well as live dholi drum performances. Organizers recommend white attire that you’re comfortable being covered in colored powders. Tickets start at $20, available here.

Festival of Colors, Holi DC

Bull Run Park Special Event Centre (7700 Bull Run Dr., Centreville, VA)

Presented by Intense 102.9 FM, the Festival of Colors takes place at 12 PM on Sunday, April 30. Visitors can shop from vendors, enjoy food and drinks, and of course throw colors on one another. There will be kids’ activities and henna tattoos, along with dancing, live performances, and a DJ. For tickets, starting at $10, visit here.

Holi Celebration – 1 Mile Color Fun Run

Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods (10431 Little Patuxent Pkwy., Columbia)

At 12 PM on Sunday, April 30, Howard County will kick off its Holi celebration with a color run. Runners meet at Symphony Woods for a one-mile race, where participants will be doused with colored chalk (they recommend not wearing your favorite outfit). The event is free, family friendly, and will have live music performances, food trucks, and vendors.