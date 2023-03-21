7 Cherry Blossom Products to Celebrate Peak Bloom

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for Washington’s bloomheads. Looking to rep the city’s iconic cherry blossoms? Check out these petal-themed products from local small businesses.

Candle

What does cherry blossom season smell like? According to DC candle company District Heroines, the season has the aroma of “inaccurate peak bloom predictions.” And if you’re wondering what that smells like? The answer is cherry blossom-scented oil. $32.

Tote bag

Pack provisions for a cherry blossom picnic in a tote bag to match the setting. Arlington’s Wick & Paper makes one that is pink on one side, and white on the other, so you can show your spirit for every type of cherry blossom. $25.

Mug

If you’re sipping cherry blossom tea or coffee this spring, may we suggest a mug to match? This cup from local maker the Neighborgoods is stamped with pretty pink petals. $16.

Puzzle

Cherry blossom crowds are much less overwhelming when you’re seeing them on a puzzle. Piece together a 1,000-piece puzzle designed by Michael Storrings (available at Penny Post in Alexandria) for an illustrated view of the blooms. $17.

Tea towel

Shop Made in DC offers a variety of cherry-blossom themed towels. Pick a pattern that suits your style: There are floral towels stamped with dogs, DC landmarks, and even a lizard monster crashing through the Tidal Basin. $14.

Another candle

Here’s your annual reminder: Cherries are not cherry blossoms. Still, this soy wax candle from Fairfax-based company Smell of Love Candles gets bonus points for pairing notes of cherry with the scent of cherry blossoms. $8.

Cocktail syrup

Sip your way through cherry blossom season with a sour cherry juice syrup from DC’s Pratt Standard Cocktail Company, available at Salt and Sundry. Add the syrup to beverages and baked goods. $15.

