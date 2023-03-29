Nationals Opening Day Food and Drink Specials Around Navy Yard

The Washington Nationals return on Thursday, March 30 and will face off against the Atlanta Braves at 1:05 PM. There are a bunch of free programs and live music happening in the stadium itself, while restaurants and bars around Nationals Park are offering specials on food and drinks.

Atlas Brew Works & Tap Room

1201 Half St., SE

The solar-powered brewery is continuing its yearly kickoff tradition with a special Opening Day Lager. The brewery, which also serves pizzas, will open early for game day at 9 AM and close at midnight.

All-Purpose Pizzeria

79 Potomac Avenue., SE

Kick off the season with a $5 “Full Count” lager, the newest release from the pizzeria’s collaboration with DC Brau. Found only at the newly revamped Italian trattoria, the low-ABV drink is a relaxing option for washing down house pastas and pizza. Diners can sip on a patio or riverside roof deck.

Swizzler

1259 First St., SE

The grass-fed burger and fried chicken sandwich shop is making its debut inside Nationals Park this season. At the Navy Yard shop nearby, they’re serving $3 beers and seltzers for the full opening weekend, Thursday through Sunday.

Ice Cream Jubilee

301 Water St., SE

Ice cream is temporary, but tchotchkes are forever. Ice Cream Jubilee’s baseball-themed sundae is back for another season, with two scoops of ice cream in a red helmet topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and sprinkles. The sundae will be sold throughout the season, but you can only add a free sugar cookie on opening day.

Chicken + Whiskey

70 N St., SE

Chicken + Whiskey’s Navy Yard location, the ‘Pollo Pen’, is starting off baseball season with prizes and games, plus multiple TVs for catching the action. Swing by to enjoy the fun or dig into decadent bites like cheese-and-plantain stuffed arepas, mac and queso with chicken, and churro donuts.

Rasa

1247 First St., SE

The fast-casual Indian eatery is offering 10 percent off all food on opening day with the code “Go Nats,” plus drink specials during every home game all season long. Grab a $3 PBR and $4 craft beers with your playful Indian bowls.

District Winery

385 Water St., SE

Starting on opening day and running all season long, the waterfront winery’s “Wine’d Up” special includes $5 beer, $7 wine, $10 cocktails, and 50 percent-off select bottles for the two hours before and after (but not during) all home games.

Nicoletta Pizzeria

301 Water St., SE

The waterfront pizzeria is celebrating opening day with a $5 “Nat’s Pie” from 4 to 9 PM. The special pizza stars mozzarella, provolone, pomodoro, garlic, and is topped off with National’s logo. Head over to the Nicoletta’s kiosk on the boardwalk to sample the pizza outside.