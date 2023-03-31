4 Great Travel Deals for Spring

Sail Away

Where: Windstar Cruises, Miami; 855-641-7369.

What’s special: Known for its port-intensive itineraries and its culinary program, Windstar Cruises’s fleet consists of six boutique, all-suite yachts each carrying 148 to 342 guests. The size of the yachts allows them to explore secluded coves, dock in smaller ports and on remote islands, and get close to cities. Onboard, guests enjoy gourmet dining, a spa, a pool and hot tub, a fitness center, and a water-sports platform. The ships travel to Alaska, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Canada and New England, the Caribbean, Costa Rica and the Panama Canal, Greece, the Middle East, and more.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Reader Exclusive” includes a $150 per person onboard credit to be used towards drinks, spa treatments, the gift shop, and shore excursions. To book, click here and use rate code WASHINGTON.

When: Valid for stays through June 30, 2023.

A Stay in Historic Charleston

Where: The Mills House, Charleston, SC; 843-577-2400.

What’s special: The Mills House is located in the heart of Charleston’s historic French Quarter. This iconic pink hotel celebrates its 170th anniversary this year, following a multi-million-dollar renovation in 2022 with updates to all of its guest rooms and suites, new communal gathering spaces, two new culinary concepts, and a reimagined rooftop pool and bar. Sites near Mills House include museums, churches, restaurants, and shops.

The deal: “Charleston’s Past & Present” package includes accommodations, two tickets for a Charleston’s Hidden Alleys and Hidden Passageways walking tour (normally $30 a ticket), and a $100 food and beverage credit per stay. To book, click here and use offer code PP.

When: Valid on stays through May 30.

Activities Galore

Where: Rumbling Bald on Lake Lure, Lake Lure, NC; 828-694-3000.

What’s special: Located on 3,000 acres in the foothills of western North Carolina, this property is surrounded by nature, including the towering cliffs of the 3,200-foot Rumbling Bald Mountain. Guests can hike trails along the Blue Ridge Mountains, fish, take a lazy float in the quiet waters of Lake Lure, and golf on two championship courses. There’s also a fitness center with classes, tennis and pickleball, a children’s water park, and a white sand beach where guests can rent kayaks or canoes or go on a pontoon boat.

The deal: “Blue Ridge Mountain Escape for Two” is a mid-week special in an Apple Valley Studio with a kitchen and washer/dryer. Washingtonian readers get 10 percent off the package and two free glasses of wine during dinner at Legends on the Lake. Package rates start at $130, after the discount, for a two-night minimum stay. To book, click here.

When: Valid for stays April 1 through May 24 and August 18 through November 16, 2023.

Jumpstart Your Summer

Where: Hotel Bethany Beach, Bethany Beach, DE; 302-541-9200.

What’s special: The renovated hotel is centrally located so guests have easy access to area restaurants, bike trails, golf, beaches, the boardwalk, and shopping (which is tax-free). There is an outdoor pool, fitness center, complimentary breakfast, and fresh cookies and a complimentary Orange Smash cocktail on arrival. Stays also include two free rounds of mini-golf at Nick’s Mini Golf, and 10 percent off your check at nearby Mickey’s Family Crab House, which also offers free delivery to hotel guests. Steen’s Beach Service provides complimentary beach chairs and umbrellas, both delivered to and picked up from guests’ desired beach location. Pet friendly. To book, click here.

The deal: The “Sunny Days Ahead” package for Washingtonian readers includes 10 percent off a stay and a custom plush beach towel and tote.

When: Valid for stays through May 25, 2023.