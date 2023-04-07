10 Ways to Celebrate 4/20 Around DC

Who doesn’t love a fake holiday? There’s National Pizza Day, World Chocolate Day, and, of course, 4/20, which is devoted to the wonders of weed. If you’re so inclined, check out these 4/20 events happening around DC.

Policy

2023 SAM Summit and Good Drug Policy Conference

Miracle Theater, 535 8th St., SE

Smart Approaches to Marijuana (SAM) will host a drug policy event starting at 8:30 AM on Thursday, April 20. The summit will feature leaders from drug policy areas, healthcare, and law enforcement to discuss issues surrounding drugs and drug policy. They plan to focus on data-driven research and discuss how best to support drug practitioners and scientists. Tickets start at $199 and include lunch. Purchase yours here.

The Congressional Forum presented by the National Cannabis Policy Summit

US Capitol Visitor Center, First St., NE

Marijuana advocates, patients, and businesses will convene at 11:30 AM on Capitol Hill to discuss cannabis policy reform issues like federal legalization, expungement, social equity, and more. Featured guests will include Senators Chuck Schumer and John Hickenlooper, as well as Representatives Barabara Lee, Earl Blumenauer, and others. The event is free, and you can register here.

Community

The DC Canna-Crawl

Multiple Locations

Check out the inaugural Canna-Crawl hosted by the I-71 Committee, a local nonprofit dedicated to equitable cannabis advocacy. Celebrate the holiday by visiting the 11 participating I-71 compliant businesses and art galleries. Each will host entertainment and opportunities to learn more about cannabis policy. Participants include Monko dispensary, Elevated Lounge, Gifted Curators, and more. From 4:20 to 7:20 PM, guests will receive a free pre-roll from all participating shops. Tickets are $4.20 (naturally). Purchase yours here.

Coffee Club presented by the Bentley BRVND and National Association of Black Cannabis Lawyers

The Mark Manhattan Laundry, 1328 Florida Ave., NW

Part of National Cannabis Festival’s 4/20 Week, the Coffee Club networking event will feature activities like yoga, sound healing exercises, and a panel discussion. Hosted by the National Association of Black Cannabis Lawyers and Bentley BRVND, it will invite entrepreneurs from across the US to sip gourmet coffee and dance to tunes by DJ Confetti. It kicks off at 4 PM. Register here.

4/20 Pot-tery Night

Amazing Art Studio, 115 Crown Park Ave., Gaithersburg

This Maryland art studio is hosting an adults-only pot-tery night at 7 PM on 4/20. Make your own weed-themed artwork in their stoner-friendly workshop. Their weed silkscreens can be used to print onto pottery, canvas, glass, and more. It’s $10, plus the minimum purchase of $28 on a project. See details and register here.

The 4/20 Vintage Pop-Up

Flowerz, 318 Massachusetts Ave., NE

Check out this vintage clothing pop-up at the Capitol Hill dispensary at 5 PM on 4/20. The event will feature vintage clothing items available for purchase from a variety of DC vendors. Flowerz will also offer a 4/20 special weed bundle for that day only. Plus, sample cannabis-infused seltzers and edibles while you peruse the retro finds for sale. It’s free—pre-register here.

General Fun

4/20 Kickback

Songbyrd, 540 Penn St., NE

Visit the National Cannabis Festival’s 4/20 music event at 8 PM to close out your holiday. Performances by Footwerk & Friends and Open Gen USA will combine both music and video for a topically trippy show. Proceeds from the event will go to support Street Sense Media, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting unhoused individuals. Tickets are $5.41, and you can purchase them here.

4/20 Clouded Karaoke

Recessions Bar and Grill, 1823 L St., NW

Recessions invites you to their Clouded Karaoke party starting at 4:20 PM on April 20. Browse items from weed-friendly vendors, munch on bar bites and drinks, or perform your favorite karaoke song (we recommend “Smoke Weed Every Day,” “Because I Got High,” or “Mary Jane”). Tickets for karaoke participation start at $20. Buy yours here.

Thursday Night Comedy ft. the 4/20 Show, Improvised Murder Mystery

DC Arts Center, 2438 18th St., NW

For a special rendition of their weekly Thursday Comedy Nights, visit the DC Arts Center at 8 PM on 4/20. Hosted by comedian Erick Acuña, the evening will feature an interactive comedy show about all things weed. Plus, expect some improvised jokes about the DC dating scene and an impromptu murder mystery show, in which comedians will solve a murder right before the audience’s eyes. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Reserve yours here.

4.2 Mile Fun Run

Meridian Hill Park (Malcom X Park), 16th and W Streets, NW

Kick off 4/20 on foot at the National Cannabis Festival’s 4.2 Mile Fun Run at 8:40 AM. The walk and run will start with some light stretching and “…warm ups.” After the run, hang out for the 4/20 friendly cool down. Sign up for the free event here.

This post will be updated as more events are scheduled. To share an event, please email tbasile@washingtonian.com.