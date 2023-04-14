Things to Do

5 Kid-Friendly Immersive Experiences Around DC

Interact with dinosaurs or explore the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss.

Photograph courtesy of “The Dr. Seuss Experience”/Fever.

Transport to another time or place at these family-friendly immersive exhibits.

Pixelbloom: Timeless Butterflies

1238 Maryland Ave., SW

Artechouse’s immersive exhibit celebrates cherry blossom season with a virtual world of digital butterflies and blooms. Kids can explore the life cycle of a butterfly in this interactive display. Details: Open through June 11; $25 for adults, $17 for kids ages 4-15, and free for kids under 4

 

Candytopia

7871L Tysons Corner Center, Tysons

This Candyland-inspired experience has more than 12 rooms, including a candy museum, marshmallow pit, and colorful lounge. There are plenty of photo opportunities and sweet samples along the way. Details: Open through May 31; $30 for adults, $23 for kids.

 

Dinos Alive

524 Rhode Island Ave., NE

Photograph courtesy of Fever/”Dino’s Alive Exhibit.”

With over 80 animated dinosaurs, Dinos Alive at the Rhode Island Center allows kids to pretend they’re paleontologists while they interact with moving replicas. Visit a virtual aquarium with Jurassic sea giants. Details: Open through May 28; Starting at $22 per person.

 

The Jurassic Encounter

7700 Bull Run Dr., Centreville

Bull Run Regional Park in Centreville will host an outdoor dinosaur attraction for two weekends. The family-friendly experience features over 50 animatronic and static dinosaurs, a “digging for bones” activation, and a bouncy house. Details: Open May 4-7 and 11-14; $20 per person.

 

The Dr. Seuss Experience

7852 Tysons Corner Center, Tysons

This whimsical exhibit at Tysons Corner takes you into nine Dr. Seuss storybooks. Look for Truffula Tree swings, a carousel, mirror maze, and characters in costume. Details: Open through September 4; Starting at $37 for adults, $32 for kids

