5 Kid-Friendly Immersive Experiences Around DC

Transport to another time or place at these family-friendly immersive exhibits.

1238 Maryland Ave., SW

Artechouse’s immersive exhibit celebrates cherry blossom season with a virtual world of digital butterflies and blooms. Kids can explore the life cycle of a butterfly in this interactive display. Details: Open through June 11; $25 for adults, $17 for kids ages 4-15, and free for kids under 4.

7871L Tysons Corner Center, Tysons

This Candyland-inspired experience has more than 12 rooms, including a candy museum, marshmallow pit, and colorful lounge. There are plenty of photo opportunities and sweet samples along the way. Details: Open through May 31; $30 for adults, $23 for kids.

524 Rhode Island Ave., NE

With over 80 animated dinosaurs, Dinos Alive at the Rhode Island Center allows kids to pretend they’re paleontologists while they interact with moving replicas. Visit a virtual aquarium with Jurassic sea giants. Details: Open through May 28; Starting at $22 per person.

7700 Bull Run Dr., Centreville

Bull Run Regional Park in Centreville will host an outdoor dinosaur attraction for two weekends. The family-friendly experience features over 50 animatronic and static dinosaurs, a “digging for bones” activation, and a bouncy house. Details: Open May 4-7 and 11-14; $20 per person.

7852 Tysons Corner Center, Tysons

This whimsical exhibit at Tysons Corner takes you into nine Dr. Seuss storybooks. Look for Truffula Tree swings, a carousel, mirror maze, and characters in costume. Details: Open through September 4; Starting at $37 for adults, $32 for kids.