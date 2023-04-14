Metro Fare Is Increasing for the First Time in Five Years

Starting this summer, your Metro commute could be more expensive. For the first time in five years, Metro has approved a fare increase that will go into effect on July 1. The increase is part of the agency’s operating budget for the 2024 fiscal year, which Metro’s Board of Directors passed on Friday.

The change will mainly impact riders with longer trips. According to the Washington Post the current weekday rate-per-mile after three miles ranges from 21 to 33 cents but will soon increase to 40 cents.

One thing that will remain the same? Fare maximums. The maximum cost of a weekday trip will stay at $6. Late-night weekday rides and weekend trips will continue to be a $2 flat fare.

Some of the revenue from the fare increase will go towards a program providing discounts for low-income riders that cuts the cost of a trip in half. Those who qualify for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be able to apply for the discount in the coming months.