A Ginormous Bounce House Is Coming to the DC Area This Spring

Big Bounce America–which sells itself as “the world’s biggest bounce house”–is headed to Fort Washington’s Rosecroft Raceway (6336 Rosecroft Dr., Fort Washington) from May 20 to June 11.

The behemoth of a bounce house—16,000 square feet and 32 feet tall—is currently touring the country. Inside, visitors can jump through ball pits, slides, obstacle courses, and a dance party, complete with live DJ. The attraction is geared toward a range of ages, and there are separate time blocks for toddlers, kids, young teens, and adults.

There are three themed areas within the bounce house. “Sport Slam” is home to all things athletic, with balls, hoops, and group dodgeball, basketball, or soccer games. In the “Battle Zone,” you can compete to stay on an inflatable podium— while others try to smack you down with inflatable bats.

Bounce high in the sky at “airSpace.” The space-themed area features a 25 foot-tall five-lane slide, ball pit “moon craters,” and a looming pink octopus/alien.

Anyone who has watched Wipe Out and American Ninja Warrior from the couch and thought, “I could do that,” should head for “the Giant,” a 900 foot-long obstacle course with 50 different challenges. Climb hills and slippery ladders, crawl through inflatable spirals, and navigate colorful mazes (there are simpler, kid-friendly obstacles, too).

Tickets, which start at $22, include three hours of access—find them here.