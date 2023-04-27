Spring Porchfest Is Bringing Live Bands Back to Adams Morgan

Live music will once again take over Adams Morgan during Spring Porchfest on Saturday, May 20. More than 70 bands will perform on 17 porches, patios, and parks around the neighborhood from 2 to 6 PM.

Musical groups span genres, including the event’s first-ever go-go headliner the Experience Band. During the pandemic, the group occasionally popped up in the neighborhood for spontaneous performances, says Kristen Barden, executive director of the Adams Morgan BID.

The Main Stage will be located at the Truist Bank Plaza on the corner of Columbia and Adams Mill Roads, Northwest. Along with the Experience Band, Main Stage performers include soul/rock group Gordon Sterling and the People, acoustic trio Fanfaire, and R&B artist Bryan Lee. (Find the festival’s full schedule and band list here.)

You can also stop by the plaza to pick up a map and free wristband. Flash the bracelet for access to discounts and specials from participating businesses around the neighborhood including Tiki on 18th, Little Shop of Flowers, the Game Sports Pub, and more.

In addition to the spring event, Adams Morgan’s Fall Porchfest is slated for Saturday, October 7.

