Real Estate

3 DC-Area Listings You Need to Check Out

A co-op in Foggy Bottom, a condo off 14th Street, and a home in Falls Church.

Photograph courtesy of Tori McKinney, ROCK STAR Realty Group, KW Metro Center.

Check out these DC-area homes for sale this week:

1

A one-bedroom co-op in Foggy Bottom

Photograph courtesy of HomeVisit.
Photograph courtesy of HomeVisit.
Photograph courtesy of HomeVisit.
Photograph courtesy of HomeVisit.

Price: $315,000
Where: 2475 Virginia Ave. NW, #717

This co-op in Foggy Bottom comes with one bedroom and one bathroom across 1,000 square feet of space. The living area features floor-to-ceiling windows leading out to a private balcony. It also comes with built-in bookshelves and a walk-in closet.

 

2

A two-bedroom condo off 14th Street

Photograph courtesy of Carlo Russo of HD BROS.
Photograph courtesy of Carlo Russo of HD BROS.
Photograph courtesy of Carlo Russo of HD BROS.
Photograph courtesy of Carlo Russo of HD BROS.

Price: $799,500
Where: 1390 V St. NW, #112

This condo has a two-story entrance that allows lots of natural light, and a spiral staircase leads upstairs to the two bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom. On the main floor, there’s an additional half-bathroom. The kitchen comes with a breakfast bar, and the dining room overlooks a private patio.

 

3

A five-bedroom home in Falls Church

Photograph courtesy of Tori McKinney, ROCK STAR Realty Group, KW Metro Center.
Photograph courtesy of Tori McKinney, ROCK STAR Realty Group, KW Metro Center.
Photograph courtesy of Tori McKinney, ROCK STAR Realty Group, KW Metro Center.
Photograph courtesy of Tori McKinney, ROCK STAR Realty Group, KW Metro Center.

Price: $1,599,000
Where: 606 Greenwich St., Falls Church

This Falls Church home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms across 4,725 square feet of space. The main floor features hardwood floors, a gas fireplace in the living room, and a screened-in porch off the kitchen. The primary suite includes sliding doors to the flagstone patio, as well as an en-suite bathroom with a shower and jacuzzi tub. The four additional bedrooms are on the second floor, and downstairs, the finished basement has a full bathroom.

Katie Kenny
Katie Kenny
Editorial Fellow

