3 DC-Area Listings You Need to Check Out

1

A one-bedroom co-op in Foggy Bottom

Price: $315,000

Where: 2475 Virginia Ave. NW, #717

This co-op in Foggy Bottom comes with one bedroom and one bathroom across 1,000 square feet of space. The living area features floor-to-ceiling windows leading out to a private balcony. It also comes with built-in bookshelves and a walk-in closet.

2

A two-bedroom condo off 14th Street

Price: $799,500

Where: 1390 V St. NW, #112

This condo has a two-story entrance that allows lots of natural light, and a spiral staircase leads upstairs to the two bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom. On the main floor, there’s an additional half-bathroom. The kitchen comes with a breakfast bar, and the dining room overlooks a private patio.

3

A five-bedroom home in Falls Church

Price: $1,599,000

Where: 606 Greenwich St., Falls Church

This Falls Church home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms across 4,725 square feet of space. The main floor features hardwood floors, a gas fireplace in the living room, and a screened-in porch off the kitchen. The primary suite includes sliding doors to the flagstone patio, as well as an en-suite bathroom with a shower and jacuzzi tub. The four additional bedrooms are on the second floor, and downstairs, the finished basement has a full bathroom.